COMMENTARY: Summer heat a good reminder of need for fuel and energy conservation

Whether you look to Memorial Day, the summer solstice or the end of the school year as your official start of summer, the weather is clearly indicating the season is underway.

Many of us are as eager as ever to get outdoors and get a little fresh air. The beginning of summer also means the start of air quality action season and with it, the need to take into consideration how we all consume fuel and energy to ensure the air is as clean as possible.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issues Air Quality Advisories during the air quality action season from May to October when weather forecasts predict conditions that will lead to unhealthy levels of air pollutants for sensitive populations. These include children, the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions. At times, the conditions are such that even healthy populations are at risk.

When advisories are issued, individuals as well as public and private sector entities are encouraged to take steps to reduce fuel and energy consumption to help with air quality. The issue is of particular concern to the more than 512,000 Wisconsin residents – one in 11 adults and one in 12 children — living with asthma, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.