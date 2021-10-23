Commentary: The AARP wants price controls, but do they have the interests of seniors at heart?

By all accounts, this arrangement has been a uniquely lucrative financial partnership for both parties. In fact, corporate royalties received by AARP now dwarf what the organization receives in dues from its own members. If Pelosi’s plan becomes law, AARP’s corporate funders --- big health insurers and PBM middlemen – would, in the near term, save massive revenue by not having to cover the costs of certain drugs.

Rather than help seniors, Medicare price controls would have a devastating impact on their access to care, making medicines, treatments, and prescriptions much harder to obtain. By capping drug prices, the AARP-backed proposal would push drug manufacturers into a financial corner, forcing them to reduce drug prices below the market rate and recoup the added costs elsewhere. Drugmakers would slash their production of existing medications and reduce innovation as a result. And ultimately, Medicare recipients—American seniors—would be left with fewer, less innovative options at the pharmacy counter.