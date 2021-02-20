COMMENTARY: The state transportation budge— fixing what we have

Gov. Evers ran on a promise to repair our deteriorating roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure. The Gov. made good on that promise by investing the greatest amount of new transportation spending in a generation. And that funding is being put to good use, helping the state, counties, municipalities and towns repair bridges and resurface roads from Marinette County in the northeast to Grant County in the southwest, and everywhere in between.

In 2020, we completed 375 projects in all corners of the state, staying on schedule during the pandemic. In fact, due to decreased traffic, we were able to finish many of these projects ahead of schedule and under budget.

While our commitment to bringing Wisconsin’s transportation system into the 21st Century hasn’t changed, conditions have. Wisconsin is only now beginning to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, and our social and economic future is clouded in uncertainty. While reduced traffic led to significant reductions in transportation revenues, we at WisDOT acted early to tighten our belt and realize significant program savings. Those measures, along with the “backstop” funding state DOTs received this past month from the federal government, have allowed us to weather this crisis and stay on track.