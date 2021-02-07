Commentary: We must speak the truth, stand up for it, and have respectful dialogue

People have a right to their own opinions, but they do not have a right to their own facts, and journalism’s essential role is to be the fact-finder for democracy.

Sadly, millions of Americans no longer have faith in journalism’s essential role, because they have been misled into thinking that journalists at the national level are operating with a political agenda, and that feeling is becoming more common about local news media, through little fault of their own. That creates a pitfall for rural journalists who want to present the truth about the election, but that only calls for caution, not fear.

If I were back at one of my first jobs, running a weekly newspaper in a rural county that voted strongly for President Trump, I would probably start by publishing the speech that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave as the rioters were beginning their assault on the Capitol.

McConnell had been the president’s most essential ally in Congress, but once Trump’s legal challenges had failed and the Electoral College had voted, McConnell publicly accepted Joe Biden as the legitimate president-elect.

When a few of his colleagues defied him and objected to some electoral votes, he made clear what the facts were and what the obligation of Congress was.