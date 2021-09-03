Community: Art Cyr on Israel and the United States: Our vital alliance

The visit of newly installed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of Israel to the United States could not be more timely. On August 27, he met at the White House with President Joe Biden. The photo op handshake between the two is especially important right now.

The security of Israel along with regional stability are sustained United States foreign policy priorities. The interests of our two nations have not always coincided, yet the partnership endures.

Prime Minister Bennett’s statement in the Oval Office is of self-evident importance, and is worth quoting at length:

“I bring with me a new spirit, a spirit of good will, a spirit of hope, a spirit of decency and honesty, a spirit of unity and bipartisanship, of folks who … harbor very different political opinions, even opposing, yet we all share the deep passion to work together to build a better future for Israel.” Biden reciprocated the warm words.

For twelve years, Bennett’s predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu was in office. The intense nationalism of that leader led to aggressive annexation of territory, confrontational policies, and difficult relations with the U.S. and other allies. Netanyahu currently is on trial for corruption, which appears to mark the end of his long turbulent political career.