Community Foundation bids farewell to Schneider as executive director

While it is with a mixture of gratitude and sadness that the Board of Directors of the Kenosha Community Foundation and I announce the retirement of Robert Schneider as our executive director, it is with pride that we recognize his many accomplishments in support of the Kenosha community.

Since June 2008, Bob has been instrumental in the development and success of the Foundation. Among his many accomplishments:

Managing and investing the Foundation assets prudently which has led to an over 350% growth from just under $3 million in 2008 to over $11 million today.

Working closely with donors to establish numerous new charitable funds. Examples include: from the the LaFave Family Fund, the Grace Kolakowski Fund, to the new Howard J. Brown Scholarship Fund.

Providing assistance to address the critical needs of existing social and cultural organizations, such as the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra, while at the same time supporting the creation and development of new not-for-profits, such as Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha, the Kenosha Creative Space, and the new Kenosha Food Bank.