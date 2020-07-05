Community Foundation bids farewell to Schneider as executive director
Community Foundation bids farewell to Schneider as executive director

While it is with a mixture of gratitude and sadness that the Board of Directors of the Kenosha Community Foundation and I announce the retirement of Robert Schneider as our executive director, it is with pride that we recognize his many accomplishments in support of the Kenosha community.

Since June 2008, Bob has been instrumental in the development and success of the Foundation. Among his many accomplishments:

Managing and investing the Foundation assets prudently which has led to an over 350% growth from just under $3 million in 2008 to over $11 million today.

Working closely with donors to establish numerous new charitable funds. Examples include: from the the LaFave Family Fund, the Grace Kolakowski Fund, to the new Howard J. Brown Scholarship Fund.

Providing assistance to address the critical needs of existing social and cultural organizations, such as the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra, while at the same time supporting the creation and development of new not-for-profits, such as Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha, the Kenosha Creative Space, and the new Kenosha Food Bank.

Partnering with local institutions and donors to foster the development of new artistic and cultural initiatives including Sculpture Walk-HarborPark, UW-Parkside’s Jazz Week, the Fleeing Artists Theatre, the Get-Behind-the-Arts Studio Tours, and Fresh Inc Festival at UW-Parkside.

Creating the Foundation’s Community Awareness Program to increase awareness and support education of various community programs, events, needs, challenges, and opportunities.

We cannot thank Bob enough for his dedication, passion, enthusiasm, and leadership that he has given to the Foundation over the past 12 years. Our donors, staff, Board, volunteers, and non-profit partners will surely miss Bob’s humor, wisdom, devotion to, and focus on improving Kenosha County for all its residents. We wish Bob well in his “second” attempt at retirement. Truly, Bob is leaving the Foundation – and as a result, our community – in a much better place than when he started.

Over the next months, the Foundation will conduct a search to find a new Executive Director. In the meantime, we are pleased to announce that Jane Harrington Heide will assume the role of the Foundation’s Interim Executive Director.

Jane, a member of our Board of Directors since the mid-1990’s, is the Chairperson of the Foundation’s Grants and Women’s Fund Committees. In addition to her service with the Foundation, Jane has held numerous volunteer leadership positions at a wide variety of organizations, including Kenosha Women’s Network, Kenosha Public Library Board and its Foundation Board, Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Kenosha County Salvation Army, and Wisconsin Women Entrepreneurs.

Kenosha Community Foundation and Shalom Center

Kenosha Community Foundation board president Kenneth Fellman, left, and executive director Robert Schneider, right, present a grant check to Shalom Center Executive Director Lynn Biese.

 SUBMITTED PHOTOS

Kenneth L. Fellman is president of the Board of Directors of the Kenosha Community Foundation.

