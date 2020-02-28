Cyr: A candidates' debate? Not really

The latest televised media melee among the surviving seekers of the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2020 is important.

The significance stems from the fact that this sort of traveling circus has now become the main arena and process by which we, the American people, select the presidential candidates of our two principal political parties.

These TV shows are now generally organized and timed in advance of the ongoing primary elections and party caucuses held around the country. Analyst Charles Lipson of the University of Chicago refers to a “horserace media” that pressures the candidates to engage in the antics that may nudge their poll numbers up – or down – in the instant opinion surveys that are now constant features of this ongoing ordeal.

The media emphasize not who won the debate, but who were the stars of this particular show. Here the television and other media representatives who question the candidates play supporting roles, which may or may not prove influential, in attempting to guide perceptions and sway sentiment.