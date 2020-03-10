Cyr: America's leaving Afghanist -- at last
View Comments

Cyr: America's leaving Afghanist -- at last

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

An agreement at long last has been signed between the United States and the fundamentalist Taliban movement of Afghanistan for the withdrawal of American troops.

The accord includes detailed stipulations to help protect the population and discourage the return of terrorists.

The horrific terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 were carried out by an al Qaeda group based in Afghanistan. In response, a multinational military force authorized by the United Nations occupied the nation.

This struggle to find a reasonably responsible, acceptable diplomatic route for departure reflects subtle but sustained sentiment among Americans that the involvement has surely gone on long enough. That sentiment includes the White House.

Afghanistan’s disputed presidential election complicates matters. In February incumbent President Ashraf Ghani was formally declared the winner, with just over 50 percent of the vote. However, challenger Abdullah Abdullah has refused to accept this and vows to establish a separate government.

Context is important. Afghanistan has no established history of formal representative elections, Western-style rule of law, or reliable national government. Local tribal leaders remain influential, powerful, lethal in armed conflict.

The 2014 election is a much more reassuring benchmark of progress in Afghanistan. Turnout of approximately sixty percent of eligible voters was high, despite Taliban intimidation and violence. The national election commission testified corruption was much reduced from the earlier 2009 presidential election.

Then-President Hamid Karzai could not run for reelection. World Bank veteran Ashraf Ghani was victorious among a field of eight candidates. With the election, Afghanistan completed a peaceful democratic transition in leadership. This is an historic first.

Further complicating matters is the March 6 decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC), established in 2002, to investigate alleged war crimes by American personnel. The politically driven character of the ICC is reflected in the refusal to participate by the U.S. and other governments.

Despite policy disagreements and insurgent attacks, institutional ties between Afghanistan and the U.S. are strong. In July 2012, the two nations became formal allies.

As a result, Afghanistan joined fourteen other nations in the distinctive, special category of Strategic Partner of the U.S. These include Argentina, Australia, Israel and Japan. Other partners are notably stronger economically, and more stable politically, than Afghanistan.

The bilateral partnership brings closer cooperation encompassing regular delivery of military equipment, supplies and weapons. This in turn becomes more important with U.S. withdrawal.

President Karzai and U.S Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced the alliance, then jointly attended a conference in Tokyo where donor nations pledged $16 billion. Foreign aid is perennially unpopular among the American people, yet remains important for political leverage as well as economic progress.

The long and frustrating nature of the South Asia struggle can mask such positive changes as reasonably honest elections, and growing participation of women. Despite lack of infrastructure, technology is spreading steadily. Cellphones and the Internet, as well as traditional television, are now features of isolated communities.

History is instructive. While the disastrous Soviet military invasion and consequent defeat in the 1980s is well known, the more complex long-term involvement of Britain is generally neglected.

Through the 19th century, sizable British military expeditions experienced frustration in Afghanistan. However, London eventually was reasonably successful through economic aid, force and diplomacy. This is a good guide for U.S. policy.

The Afghans should be responsible for their nation, after nearly two decades of occupation. The U.S. and allies were right to overthrow the Taliban after 9/11. Now, we should withdraw.

Arthur I. Cyr is Clausen Distinguished Professor at Carthage College and author of “After the Cold War.” Contact acyr@carthage.edu.

Art Cyr

Arthur I. Cyr

Arthur I. Cyr is Clausen Distinguished Professor at Carthage College and author of “After the Cold War.” Contact acyr@carthage.edu.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Commentary: Coronavirus will get worse before it gets better, so trust your public health officials and take precautions
Columnists

Commentary: Coronavirus will get worse before it gets better, so trust your public health officials and take precautions

We are still at the early stages of the novel coronavirus epidemic with new cases daily throughout the United States. But there are unknowns that limit what scientists, public health officials and governments confidently know about the virus - and can relay to everyday Americans. That's always been true early in an epidemic, from severe acute respiratory syndrome SARS, the 2009 H1N1 influenza ...

Commentary: Why aren't we paying people with the coronavirus to stay home?
Columnists

Commentary: Why aren't we paying people with the coronavirus to stay home?

The rapid passage of an $8.3-billion emergency spending plan to fight the spread and severity of the coronavirus shows that Congress and the president are willing to set aside their petty partisanship in the face of the emerging health threat. That's reassuring. What's not is that they left out of the funding package an important tool to fight the spread of COVID-19: paying people with ...

+3
Helen Ubinas: We sure love that diversity — as long as white dudes stay in power
Columnists

Helen Ubinas: We sure love that diversity — as long as white dudes stay in power

So we're down to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. All the women with an actual shot, all the people of color, the first openly gay major presidential candidate, they're out. All out. Despite all the talk about changing demographics and gender equality, our political system still feels like a pasta strainer that clings only to white men in their 70s. Everyone else eventually goes down the drain. ...

+2
Commentary: A poor way to measure poverty
Columnists

Commentary: A poor way to measure poverty

The Census Bureau recently solicited advice on ways to develop more accurate measurements of poverty - a much-needed change. Year after year, the Bureau reports that more than 30 million Americans live in poverty. Yet it is widely acknowledged that the way government measures poverty is deeply flawed. The question is, what does it mean to be poor in the U.S.? According to the government's own ...

Commentary: Calling out loudmouthed New Yorkers is becoming a John Roberts specialty
Columnists

Commentary: Calling out loudmouthed New Yorkers is becoming a John Roberts specialty

  • Updated

Defending the independence of the federal courts against loudmouthed politicians from New York has become an unfortunate but necessary part of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.'s job. In 2018, after President Trump denounced a ruling against the administration by "an Obama judge," Roberts rebuked the president, declaring: "We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton ...

+7
Commentary: Singapore's coronavirus transparency has lessons for the US
Columnists

Commentary: Singapore's coronavirus transparency has lessons for the US

There is something fascinating about reading Singapore's government-supplied coronavirus outbreak information. The data is organized as an unfolding, public story tracing relevant details of the known cases of COVID-19 diagnosed there. The website shares the age, sex and occupation of each person who has tested positive for the virus. It reveals where they travelled recently, and when they ...

Commentary: The world needs businesses to speak out on climate. Workers can lead the charge
Columnists

Commentary: The world needs businesses to speak out on climate. Workers can lead the charge

When it comes to climate change, it's easy to see why many people struggle to figure out what they can do. Changing habits is important but seems insufficient - and changing big systems often seems impossible. But if you work for, or are considering working for, an influential company, you are in an incredibly powerful position to affect our course on climate. To understand why, it helps to ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics