Cyr: America's leaving Afghanist -- at last

Then-President Hamid Karzai could not run for reelection. World Bank veteran Ashraf Ghani was victorious among a field of eight candidates. With the election, Afghanistan completed a peaceful democratic transition in leadership. This is an historic first.

Further complicating matters is the March 6 decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC), established in 2002, to investigate alleged war crimes by American personnel. The politically driven character of the ICC is reflected in the refusal to participate by the U.S. and other governments.

Despite policy disagreements and insurgent attacks, institutional ties between Afghanistan and the U.S. are strong. In July 2012, the two nations became formal allies.

As a result, Afghanistan joined fourteen other nations in the distinctive, special category of Strategic Partner of the U.S. These include Argentina, Australia, Israel and Japan. Other partners are notably stronger economically, and more stable politically, than Afghanistan.

The bilateral partnership brings closer cooperation encompassing regular delivery of military equipment, supplies and weapons. This in turn becomes more important with U.S. withdrawal.