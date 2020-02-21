Cyr: Brexit takes effect, sort of

“Fog in channel, Continent cut off,” is a very old joke about an alleged British newspaper headline regarding weather over the waterway separating them from Europe.

Even a brief visit to the British Isles can confirm this sense of distance.

At the end of January, the United Kingdom formally departed from the European Union. This ends the formal relationship between the nation and the regional economic organization on the Continent, but not abruptly.

The year ahead is formally a transition period, during which the new relationship will be negotiated in detail. This is of vital importance to businesses, but also the population as a whole. Ideally, this period provides opportunities for the departure to occur without abrupt shocks disrupting trade and investment, tourism, legal and other professional licensing, and the many other dimensions of life that will be affected – reaching far beyond the business world.

The 2016 referendum vote to leave the European Union (EU) – known as “Brexit” for short—is important confirmation of this deep ambivalence. The close but clear vote in the referendum that year to leave the EU was a startling surprise. As with the 2016 presidential election in the United States, the majority of opinion polls predicted the opposite outcome.