Cyr: British politics reflect stability and change

British politics has been fracturing into multiple parties, no longer two or even three. Brexit, the agonizing effort to break free of the European Union (EU), splintered the governing Conservative Party and then split the Labour Party.

In January 2019, colorful and controversial Nigel Farage announced formation of his new Brexit Party. “Brexit” is shorthand for leaving the European Union. This single-issue extreme political formation also emphasizes hostility to immigration, the other side of the Brexit coin, and nationalism comparable to Donald Trump’s.

Last May, beleaguered Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May announced that she was stepping down as soon as her party chose a new leader. This followed three devastating parliamentary defeats of her complicated efforts to withdraw from the EU.

Her announcement came right after elections to the European Parliament. The radical Brexit Party was the main winner. However, the pro-Europe Liberal Democrats also did quite well, and when combined with the pro-Europe Greens/European Free Alliance was on a par with the Brexit Party.