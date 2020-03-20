Cyr: Canada's instructive approach to native peoples

Canada media cover these developments, but there is little U.S. interest. Police have arrested some protestors, but generally federal and provincial officials have shown restraint and patience. Negotiation is emphasized, and this contains important lessons reaching well beyond Canada.

For the moment, the protests have halted thanks to an agreement between the federal government of Canada, representatives of Canada’s provincial governments, and the Wet’suwet’en, a principal opponent of the energy initiative. The pipeline will in part traverse a significant portion of the land claimed by this tribe.

Complicating negotiations is the fact that the Wet’suwet’en are essentially outside the governing structure established and agreed to by Canadian government entities and the other indigenous populations. The First Nations by general agreement are governed by elected councils.

However, the Wet’suwet’en rely on authority through heredity, and never before entered an agreement with the government of Canada. The C$[Canadian dollars]6.6 billion pipeline project has received the support of the 20 elected First Nation councils whose lands will be impacted by the pipeline.