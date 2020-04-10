Cyr: China's Huawei faces a showdown, in court

The federal pursuit of this controversial company reflects the wider competition and conflict between China and the U.S., which encompasses politics and national security concerns along with commerce, investment and trade. President Donald Trump has directed harsh accusations and complaints against Huawei, though on this subject he has not been consistent. Last year, he declared the company has significant strengths and might be part of a new trade deal with the government of China.

Huawei is currently the world leader in cutting-edge 5G technology. This term is shorthand for fifth generation wireless capability, which greatly increases the speed and capacity of wireless transmission.

5G is especially important for data transmission. The enormous volumes of data that today can be sent via telecom networks are significant for not only the development of markets by companies, but for governments concerned with national security – and citizens worried about violations of their privacy.

Unifying these varied anxieties and pressures – corporate, governmental and individual – is the understandable fear that Huawei, and therefore China, is accumulating monopoly power. China allegedly could take control over not only international commerce but also literally worldwide communications. That at least is the fear.