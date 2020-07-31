Cyr: Korean War Armistice and today's world

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The outbreak of the Korean War on June 25, 1950, is referred to publicly with some regularity, but the same is not the case for the end of that brutal war three years later. On July 27, 1953, the combatants finally signed an agreed upon armistice.

Signatories included Communist China and North Korea, the aggressors in the war, and the United Nations, which defended South Korea. The government of South Korea never signed the armistice. President Syngman Rhee was outraged that not all of Korea had been liberated before the ceasefire agreement.

Repatriation of prisoners from both sides in the war began in August and continued until the end of the year. Earlier, there had been a limited exchange of sick and wounded prisoners during April and May, an indication of an emerging desire finally to end the war.

The significance of both the war and the tense ambiguous peace that followed, and remains in place, were profound. The divided Korean peninsula symbolizes the stark global divide brought about by the Cold War

Previously, the Cold War essentially involved Europe. That continent divided starkly between Eastern Europe, dominated by the Soviet Union and client states, and Western Europe allied with the United States and committed to the new NATO alliance.