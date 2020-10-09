Cyr: North Korea's apology and South Korea's vital leadership

Activism in his youth against the dictator Park Chung-hee led to imprisonment. Reflecting that experience, he became a human rights lawyer. He also served in the Republic of Korea army special forces, and saw action in the DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) along the 38th Parallel.

President Moon was sworn in May 10, 2017, right after the voters’ ballots were counted following a special presidential election. He received approximately 41 percent of the vote, short of a majority but 17 percent ahead of the nearest rival. From the very start, he has emphasized relations with North Korea.

He took office in a time of tension and uncertainty on both sides of the 38th Parallel, the border that divides Korea into north and south. South Korea had just experienced the ordeal of impeachment and removal from office of a sitting president, Park Geun-hye. North Korea greeted the inauguration of President Moon by launching a long-range missile four days later.

Moon was chief of staff to President Roh Moo-hyun. He finished a close second to Park Geun-hye in the 2012 presidential election.