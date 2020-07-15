Cyr: The Afghanistan War and Russian money

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Russia Secretly Offered Afghan Militants Bounties to Kill U.S. Troops, Intelligence Says”

That was the headline in “The New York Times” on June 26, and other media quickly picked up and promoted the story. Trump administration critics in the media and politics made accusations of covering up and neglecting to act on the explosive, shocking information.

Russia officials flatly deny the existence of any such program, which is no surprise. They hardly would be likely to admit issuing gangster-style contracts. Yet Moscow and Washington do cooperate in Afghanistan.

American officials also soon began to discount the story. President Donald Trump flatly declared the Russian bounty story a hoax. Predictably, various quarters reacted to this with skepticism.

Nonetheless, while Trump has a positive relationship with Russia President Vladimir Putin, no serious observer suggests he would put American troops at risk in order to help that nation. Trump has given sustained high priority to our military, in terms of both political rhetoric and federal budget allocations. He readily approved the planned, targeted killing of Iran General Qasem Soleimani last February.