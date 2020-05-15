Cyr: The Arctic, melting ice and international challenges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“America and Britain play cold-war games with Russia in the arctic.”

That is the headline of an informative article in the current issue of “The Economist” describing expanding naval activity by rival military powers in Northern latitudes. The headline reflects British fondness for irony: developments in the Arctic region are no game.

Today, melting polar ice encourages both commercial investment and nationalism. Big money and big militaries are involved.

Neither the Obama nor Trump administration has given priority to Arctic developments, but the hard reality remains that important challenges are unfolding. Both China and Russia are extremely assertive in the North. President Vladimir Putin relentlessly pursues power and influence, in this part of the world as in others

Currently, Putin has sent warships into the Barents Sea for war games. Now NATO has also sent surface ships there for the first time since the Cold War.

Russia’s deployment is an element in a wider strategy. In 2021, Russia succeeds Iceland in chairing the Arctic Council, which also includes Canada, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and the U.S.