Cyr: The Democrats and party conventions

Nixon’s political road was always difficult and rocky, right up until his resignation from the presidency, partly because of his own self-defeating ways, partly because of other circumstance. Dwight Eisenhower did not welcome him as his running mate in 1952, used a controversy over alleged misuse of campaign funds to try to force him off, and more politely encouraged his departure four years later.

Nixon was a vital bridge between the internationalist wing of the party, concentrated in the Northeast, which was crucial to Eisenhower’s nomination in 1952, and the extremely powerful right wing coalesced around Senator Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin. He was important to Ike’s nomination, but also anathema to the president’s allies in the Northeast.

Nixon worked relentlessly to build formidable party support and foreign policy expertise. In 1960, when Ike’s East Coast backers supported New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller as successor, Nixon took those expensive suits to the cleaners.

Vice Presidents Hubert Humphrey, Walter Mondale, George H.W. Bush, Al Gore, and now Joe Biden became presidential nominees in part thanks to Nixon’s expansion of that office.

Arthur I. Cyr is Clausen Distinguished Professor at Carthage College and author of “After the Cold War” (NYU and Palgrave/Macmillan). Contact him at acyr@carthage.edu.

