cYR: The meaning of impeachment
View Comments
COMMENTARY

cYR: The meaning of impeachment

{{featured_button_text}}

Only the third impeachment trial of a president in our history.

These are the sort of words used by various media people to underscore and dramatize the alleged importance of the just concluded political performance in Washington, D.C. Delivered in solemn tones, the statement seems to carry great gravity and the weight of American history.

However, this is a misleading representation of our past – and our present. The impeachment and trials of Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump both took place quite recently in historical terms, over the past quarter century.

The first presidential impeachment and trial in 1868 involved President Andrew Johnson, Abraham Lincoln’s successor. For a century thereafter, the experience was considered so terrible, so fraught with danger, and so discredited by the targeting of this President Johnson that there was no desire for repetition.

Johnson, a Democrat from Tennessee, was selected as Republican Lincoln’s running mate for the presidential campaign of 1864. He owned slaves, whom he freed in 1863, before slavery was formally fully abolished throughout the state. He was also committed to the preservation of the Union.

Lincoln picked Johnson for political reasons, reflecting the realities of partisanship and geography. A year of some of the most brutal fighting of our terribly costly Civil War lay ahead, but victory at last seemed a realistic possibility.

The president wanted a Southerner on the ticket who could ease the way of reconstruction and reintegration of the Southern states back into our nation. The two men ran on a National Union Party ticket rather than as Republicans.

Johnson had served as elected governor of Tennessee and in the U.S. House of Representatives. He was also military governor of the state after occupation by federal troops, and had additional solid military credentials.

Lincoln’s assassination in early April 1865, shortly after the surrender of Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia, the principal Confederate force in the East, transformed the political environment. Even Lincoln would have been sorely challenged in the Civil War’s aftermath, and Johnson quickly revealed his inadequacies for presidential leadership. Belligerent and inflexible, he soon became isolated politically and a target of Radical Republicans in Congress.

The Tenure of Office Act passed in 1867 over Johnson’s veto prevented the president from removing any officer of the government subject to Senate confirmation without the concurrence of that body. The president’s attempt to remove Secretary of War Edwin Stanton, a Radical Republican, resulted in impeachment. The law later was repealed.

The Senate vote to remove Johnson from office fell just one vote short of the two-thirds required. Republican Sen. Edmund G. Ross of Kansas provided that vote, ending his political career. Johnson survived but with no chance of a second term. Fortunately, U.S. military occupation of the South continued.

In total, this impeachment represented a bitter and destructively divisive capstone to the most costly war in our history, with approximately 600,000 dead over four years. Understandably, the collective lesson drawn by earlier generations of Americans was that impeachment was to be avoided if at all possible.

That was the situation for just over a century, until the grueling Watergate crisis of 1972-74 led to impeachment of President Richard Nixon, who resigned before any trial. The era also witnessed urban riots and violence, political assassinations, and the bitterly divisive Vietnam War.

During those years, public alienation grew, authority declined. This set the stage for a more casual, cynical view of impeaching a president.

Art Cyr

Arthur I. Cyr

Arthur I. Cyr is Clausen Distinguished Professor at Carthage College and author of “After the Cold War.” Contact acyr@carthage.edu.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Commentary: Annexations in Israel and India would threaten the very idea of international law
Columnists

Commentary: Annexations in Israel and India would threaten the very idea of international law

  • Updated

Here we go again. We've moved on to a new chapter in the playbook used by the global club of illiberal democrats. It started with the inflammatory rhetoric against those deemed undesirables, be they immigrants, members of minority groups or just political enemies. Then it was transformed into policy, as Donald Trump made clear when he announced his infamous Muslim ban just a few days after ...

Commentary: Trump expansion of US land mine use may cause more civilian casualties, alienate allies
Columnists

Commentary: Trump expansion of US land mine use may cause more civilian casualties, alienate allies

  • Updated

Before the global land mine ban in 1997, as many as 25,000 civilians lost their lives each year because of the explosive devices and thousands more were permanently injured. Far too often, those victims were innocent children walking to school, retrieving water, playing near these silent sentinels. Since the ban, casualties have been cut by about 75%, but they still average around 6,500 a ...

Commentary: As suicides increase, more psychiatric beds needed to treat people
Columnists

Commentary: As suicides increase, more psychiatric beds needed to treat people

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their annual mortality report that showed, once again, an increase over the prior year in the number of suicides by Americans. The data shows that 132 Americans die by suicide, half by firearms, every single day. That is a 35% increase in the age-adjusted suicide rate since 1999, the highest since World War II. Suicide is the ...

Commentary: Show cats and dogs some love this month: Get them 'fixed'
Columnists

Commentary: Show cats and dogs some love this month: Get them 'fixed'

Roses are red. Violets are blue. If you love animals, here's what you should do: Make a date with your veterinarian. No, not for dinner and a movie ... a date to have your animal companions "snipped." February may be associated with romance, thanks to Valentine's Day, but it's also Spay/Neuter Awareness Month, and if you have an animal friend who still hasn't been "fixed," there's no better ...

Commentary: Illegal lemonade stands in your neighborhood? Your local government is on it!
Columnists

Commentary: Illegal lemonade stands in your neighborhood? Your local government is on it!

It's an amazing time to be an American. The average American is wealthier, safer, and more comfortable than at any other point in our history. Things aren't perfect, though. Our suburban street corners are plagued by child criminals running illegal businesses. But don't worry. Your friendly neighborhood bureaucrat is on it. Local officials are hard at work shutting down and imposing large ...

Columnists

Commentary: Here's what happens to the asylum seekers we turn away

  • Updated

In June 1939, about 900 Jewish refugees sailed close to Florida on the St. Louis in hopes of finding protection in the United States. U.S. authorities refused to let the ship dock. Desperate passengers sent cables to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who never responded. A State Department telegram stated that the passengers must "await their turns on the waiting list and qualify for and obtain ...

+2
Commentary: Want a revolution? It's easy: Vote
Columnists

Commentary: Want a revolution? It's easy: Vote

I'm talking about a revolution. Not the kind that gets you tear-gassed in the streets of Hong Kong, tortured in a Syrian prison or guillotined in the Place de la Concorde. All we have to do for this revolution is show up to vote, first in our primaries, and then Nov. 3. All of us. Easiest. Revolution. Ever. This surge at the polls would indeed be a revolution because it's a given that so many ...

Commentary: The forgotten book that launched the Reagan Revolution
Columnists

Commentary: The forgotten book that launched the Reagan Revolution

In the spring of 1965, Ronald Reagan slipped into a ritzy Los Angeles restaurant. He was there to meet Stu Spencer, a political consultant he hoped would join his potential campaign for governor. The year before, Reagan had famously stumped for the GOP's presidential nominee, Barry Goldwater, who proved way too extreme for American voters. Spencer was worried the same was true of Reagan, but ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics