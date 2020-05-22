Cyr: The welcome arrest of accused Rwanda war criminal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Without justice, courage is weak,” Benjamin Franklin wrote, and around the world, courage and justice are in evidence regarding purveyors of mass murder.

Early in the morning of May 16, French police arrested Félicien Kabuga in a Paris apartment. Accused of leading and helping to finance the horrific 1994 genocide in Rwanda, he topped the list of the world’s most wanted fugitives.

That list shrinks, slowly but steadily. In March 2016, the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) convicted Radovan Karadžić of genocide. He is responsible for a massacre of approximately 8,000 men and boys in Srebrenica in 1995

In April 2012, an international Special Court convicted former President Charles Taylor of Liberia of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Taylor aided Sierra Leone rebel forces in carrying out bloody, brutal atrocities.

Liberia under Taylor was rightly regarded as having a ruling regime that was corrupt and dangerous, both domestically and toward other countries. Liberia’s eventual President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf earlier spent more than a year in prison during the era of Taylor’s dictatorship, and he once threatened to kill her. She acquired the nickname “The Iron Lady” because of her legendary determination and courage.