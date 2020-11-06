Cyr: U.S. presidential politics reflects our wider society in 2020 and earlier

“We have met the enemy and he is us.” The ironic statement is from the durable comic strip “Pogo” by cartoonist Walt Kelly, widely syndicated in newspapers from the late 1940s into the 1970’s.

The statement sums up the essence of our democracy, by definition. Our politics have always been fractious. However, every fifty years developments have become especially tumultuous.

Pogo paraphrased the famous declaration by Admiral William Hazard Perry – “We have met the enemy and they are ours” – after the United States Navy won a great strategic victory over the British in the Battle of Lake Erie in 1813.

Sharp political and social commentary characterized “Pogo,” in a manner somewhat emulated in the far less subtle “Doonesbury” by Garry Trudeau. Kelly first used a version of the “enemy” statement to refer to the anti-communist fears and hysteria of the 1950s, personified by Senator Joseph R. McCarthy (R-WI), and later to highlight growing public awareness and concern about environmental pollution.

The statement can also sum up our nasty presidential politics currently. The bellicose and insult-filled 2016 and 2020 United States presidential campaigns have led many, especially in the media, to condemn our era as unique.