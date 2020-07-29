Decker: Trump understands that law enforcement must be properly funded

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The appalling video of Officer Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes is still in many people’s minds. Chauvin had 18 complaints on his official record, two resulted in discipline. Chauvin was a bad cop and should have been fired long before the incident with Floyd.

Police officers have a very stressful job, they see the worst evil in society day after day. Imagine going into work every day and dealing with the likes of pedophiles, drug dealers, and sex traffickers.

Seeing this side of society every day can change a person, but thankfully, officers see a lot of the good in people to balance out the bad. Officers work to help citizens and they should have the support and resources to keep us safe.

Joe Biden believes police officers have “become the enemy,” and when asked if funding for police should be redirected, his answer was, “yes, absolutely.” Calling for the redirecting of funding away from police means defunding the police. Adopting the ideas of the radical socialist left to defund the police will lead to a massive increase in crime in communities across America.