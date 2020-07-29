Decker: Trump understands that law enforcement must be properly funded

The appalling video of Officer Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes is still in many people’s minds. Chauvin had 18 complaints on his official record, two resulted in discipline. Chauvin was a bad cop and should have been fired long before the incident with Floyd.
Police officers have a very stressful job, they see the worst evil in society day after day. Imagine going into work every day and dealing with the likes of pedophiles, drug dealers, and sex traffickers.
Seeing this side of society every day can change a person, but thankfully, officers see a lot of the good in people to balance out the bad. Officers work to help citizens and they should have the support and resources to keep us safe.
Joe Biden believes police officers have “become the enemy,” and when asked if funding for police should be redirected, his answer was, “yes, absolutely.” Calling for the redirecting of funding away from police means defunding the police. Adopting the ideas of the radical socialist left to defund the police will lead to a massive increase in crime in communities across America.
Biden and radicals like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continue to encourage lawlessness and undermine law enforcement. This has already led to crime spikes in Democrat-run cities like Chicago and New York. In June 2020 there was a 130% increase in the number of shooting incidents over June 2019 – this is the fault of Democrats like Biden.
President Trump believes in our officers and believes they should not be defunded. He knows that law enforcement needs proper funding to keep us safe. Trump is defending the police, not defunding the police.
As one of the co-founders of the non-profit organization “We Back the Badge,” we see what the media doesn’t want you to see – the vast majority of citizens support law enforcement. Trump’s stance aligns with the majority, not the radical left minority like Joe Biden.
In my position as a Kenosha County Board supervisor, myself and three other Republicans introduced a resolution that protects law enforcement while affecting community injustice. This resolution would have purchased body-worn cameras for our deputies, set up a citizen review board for deputy complaints, and enacted protections for good deputies that report bad deputies.
This resolution was gutted by the Democrats on the Kenosha County board at the direction of Democrat County Executive Jim Kreuser. Democrats like Biden don’t want to protect law enforcement and help stop bad cops, they want to virtue signal and keep the issue alive for political reasons.
There is a reason that the National Organization of Police Organizations, which represents over 1000 police units and over 241,000 law enforcement officers nationwide, endorsed Trump this year – it is because they know he supports law enforcement and the tough job they do every day protecting citizens.
Erin Decker is a Kenosha County supervisor and chairwoman of the Kenosha County Republican Party.
