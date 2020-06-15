Do you know the meaning of Juneteenth?
View Comments

Do you know the meaning of Juneteenth?

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COURAGEOUS CONVERSATIONS

Derrell Greene leads the Courageous Conversations event at the Civil War Museum on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.

 SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS

Each year on June 19 many African Americans celebrate what is commonly known as Juneteenth or Freedom Day.

Often when I hear people speak of Juneteenth, I am amazed at the many different explanations of what Juneteenth is really about. Many people think it is the day slaves were given their freedom. Others say it’s just a day black folks get together to celebrate freedom.

The truth lies somewhere in between. The day is primarily a celebration consisting of all kinds of activities such as parades, speeches, cookouts, family reunions, games and contests. So let’s take a look to see how Juneteenth came to become a national celebration.

As the Civil War raged on in 1862, President Abraham Lincoln was looking for a way to encourage the rebellion states to rejoin the Union. On September 22, 1862, Lincoln issued a preliminary warning to the rebellious states that he would enact the emancipation of all slaves in any state that did not end its rebellion against the Union.

Since the southern states did not capitulate, President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863. The proclamation declared “that all persons held as slaves ‘within the rebellious states’ are, and henceforward shall be free.”

Ironically, the proclamation did not free all slaves in the United States, rather only those states that were not under Union control. So contrary to widespread belief, the Emancipation Proclamation only freed about three fourths of the slaves in the U.S. at that time.

So how did Juneteenth become celebrated as the ending of slavery in the United States? Many slaves in Texas were unaware that they were free and continued to labor in bondage. Texas was the most remote of the slave states, with a low presence of Union troops, so enforcement of the proclamation had been slow and inconsistent.

On June 19th, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. This was two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The reaction to this news ranged from shock and outrage to pure jubilation.

Many slaves immediately left the areas they were living in even though they only had the clothes on their backs and had no idea what they were going to do or how they were going to live – their only thought was I’m free.

As many of these families left, and even those that remained in Texas, they started to celebrate this important date of June 19th (fondly called Juneteenth). Beginning in 1866 and every year thereafter to date, families have passed on this celebration of history from generation to generation. Juneteenth became a state holiday in Texas in 1980 and a number of other states followed suit, especially in the south.

Juneteenth is celebrated every year to highlight the history, culture and important achievements of African Americans in these United States.

Trivia Question– When was slavery finally abolished by law in America?

Answer: Passed by Congress on January 31, 1865, and ratified on December 6, 1865, the 13th amendment abolished slavery in the United States.

Derrell Greene is a member of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism. He retired from the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1997 after 23 years and was the director of Kenosha County Veteran’s Services until his retirement in 2015.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: It's time to see ourselves in everyone else
Columnists

Commentary: It's time to see ourselves in everyone else

I was in Washington, D.C., when 14th Street burned following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968. Like many of us, I went on to witness more riots and rampages when other outrages against black men and women sparked that desperate need to take to the streets to say, "Listen to us! Stop this!" Now it's happening again. On June 1, I watched as, only blocks from my office, ...

Commentary: Don't scapegoat protesters for coronavirus spread
Columnists

Commentary: Don't scapegoat protesters for coronavirus spread

As the police attack, bait and kettle protesters, many people have begun conjecturing about how the gatherings will impact the ongoing pandemic. And while I worry about the health of the protesters, and encourage them to get tested after they take to the streets, it's inherently ignorant and racist to blame protesters for the inevitable spike in the pandemic numbers. What about the governors ...

+7
Commentary: Coronavirus liability waivers are coming. Here's what you should know before signing them
Columnists

Commentary: Coronavirus liability waivers are coming. Here's what you should know before signing them

The Trump campaign has taken some well-deserved flak for scheduling a massive COVID-19 transmission party in Tulsa, Okla., now set for June 20. Perhaps recognizing the risk of bringing more than 19,000 people to scream and shout together in an enclosed space for more than an hour, the campaign demands that attendees waive their right to sue the campaign, the rally site and any employees or ...

Commentary: Retiring during a pandemic
Columnists

Commentary: Retiring during a pandemic

I am one of the lucky ones. I have spent my quarantine time healthy and safe in my comfortable home, with guaranteed income, plenty of food and a job that I can manage from my kitchen. But that job, as a faculty member at the University of Baltimore School of Law, ended this month. About a year ago, I decided, after almost 32 years, that this summer would be a good time to retire. I ...

Commentary: The unjustified incredulity of Trump haters
Columnists

Commentary: The unjustified incredulity of Trump haters

Donald Trump is the "dumbest and worst president" in American history, so said Republican attorney George Conway, seeing and raising The Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin's evaluation of President Trump in part of the media competition to hate him the most. I think that James Buchanan would give Trump a run for his money as the worst, and I think that calling Trump dumbest or even dumb is, ...

Commentary: On some streets of Seattle, more circus than siege
Columnists

Commentary: On some streets of Seattle, more circus than siege

If you didn't know better, that is, if you listened to President Donald Trump and a few conservative media outlets, you would think that Seattle's downtown was aflame, with lawless anarchists running amok. Law and order, it's not. But the president's tortured portrait of a four-square block area in the city known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone mostly made Seattleites chortle. Capitol Hill ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics