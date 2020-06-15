Do you know the meaning of Juneteenth?

Each year on June 19 many African Americans celebrate what is commonly known as Juneteenth or Freedom Day.
Often when I hear people speak of Juneteenth, I am amazed at the many different explanations of what Juneteenth is really about. Many people think it is the day slaves were given their freedom. Others say it’s just a day black folks get together to celebrate freedom.
The truth lies somewhere in between. The day is primarily a celebration consisting of all kinds of activities such as parades, speeches, cookouts, family reunions, games and contests. So let’s take a look to see how Juneteenth came to become a national celebration.
As the Civil War raged on in 1862, President Abraham Lincoln was looking for a way to encourage the rebellion states to rejoin the Union. On September 22, 1862, Lincoln issued a preliminary warning to the rebellious states that he would enact the emancipation of all slaves in any state that did not end its rebellion against the Union.
Since the southern states did not capitulate, President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863. The proclamation declared “that all persons held as slaves ‘within the rebellious states’ are, and henceforward shall be free.”
Ironically, the proclamation did not free all slaves in the United States, rather only those states that were not under Union control. So contrary to widespread belief, the Emancipation Proclamation only freed about three fourths of the slaves in the U.S. at that time.
So how did Juneteenth become celebrated as the ending of slavery in the United States? Many slaves in Texas were unaware that they were free and continued to labor in bondage. Texas was the most remote of the slave states, with a low presence of Union troops, so enforcement of the proclamation had been slow and inconsistent.
On June 19th, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. This was two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The reaction to this news ranged from shock and outrage to pure jubilation.
Many slaves immediately left the areas they were living in even though they only had the clothes on their backs and had no idea what they were going to do or how they were going to live – their only thought was I’m free.
As many of these families left, and even those that remained in Texas, they started to celebrate this important date of June 19th (fondly called Juneteenth). Beginning in 1866 and every year thereafter to date, families have passed on this celebration of history from generation to generation. Juneteenth became a state holiday in Texas in 1980 and a number of other states followed suit, especially in the south.
Juneteenth is celebrated every year to highlight the history, culture and important achievements of African Americans in these United States.
Trivia Question– When was slavery finally abolished by law in America?
Answer: Passed by Congress on January 31, 1865, and ratified on December 6, 1865, the 13th amendment abolished slavery in the United States.
Derrell Greene is a member of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism. He retired from the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1997 after 23 years and was the director of Kenosha County Veteran’s Services until his retirement in 2015.
