Do you know the meaning of Juneteenth?

So how did Juneteenth become celebrated as the ending of slavery in the United States? Many slaves in Texas were unaware that they were free and continued to labor in bondage. Texas was the most remote of the slave states, with a low presence of Union troops, so enforcement of the proclamation had been slow and inconsistent.

On June 19th, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. This was two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The reaction to this news ranged from shock and outrage to pure jubilation.

Many slaves immediately left the areas they were living in even though they only had the clothes on their backs and had no idea what they were going to do or how they were going to live – their only thought was I’m free.

As many of these families left, and even those that remained in Texas, they started to celebrate this important date of June 19th (fondly called Juneteenth). Beginning in 1866 and every year thereafter to date, families have passed on this celebration of history from generation to generation. Juneteenth became a state holiday in Texas in 1980 and a number of other states followed suit, especially in the south.