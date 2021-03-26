DR. ART CYR: Afghanistan peace negotiations move forward

Serious, sensitive, tangled negotiations aimed at bringing peace to Afghanistan have now reached and surpassed the six-month mark. Many knowledgeable people are surprised, in some cases amazed, that these talks have taken place at all.

Representatives of the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban movement continue their direct peace negotiations in Doha, capital of the Persian Gulf state of Qatar. The two sides held their first meeting on Sept. 12.

An al Qaeda Islamic terrorist group based in Afghanistan planned and carried out the horrific, murderous attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. Hijacked civilian aircraft became large lethal missiles; high-octane aviation fuel provided massive explosions on impact as well as propellant.

Planes struck the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Another went down in the Pennsylvania countryside. The last likely was to hit the U.S. Capitol or White House. Passenger heroes prevented that.

In response, military forces of a comprehensive international coalition of nations led by the U.S. overthrew the fundamentalist Taliban regime in Kabul. Both the United Nations and the NATO have implemented this effort, which has steadily developed increasingly large-scale economic modernization and political reform dimensions along with the military.