DR. ART CYR: Biden administration takes a sensible step regarding China

Jack Ma, brilliant founder of Alibaba, a conglomerate comparable to Amazon, publicly criticized financial regulations. Harsh regulatory crackdowns followed, including a delay of the initial public stock offering of Ant, a financial affiliate of Alibaba.

Harsh repression of political freedom in Hong Kong is now in place.

We must continue to condemn this behavior. Specifically, U.S. policies should reinforce the important economic influence of democratic Taiwan. This island finances the economic revolution of China. The Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement with Beijing has opened mainland markets directly to Taiwan.

An important component for handling conflict is the United Nations, in particular regarding China the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Trade Organization. The UN is the legacy of President Franklin D. Roosevelt of the U.S. and Prime Minister Winston Churchill of Great Britain. Commitment to the UN followed from the Newfoundland meeting of the two leaders, held off the Canada coast in August 1941 — historic, farsighted and poignant. This was months before the attack on Pearl Harbor.