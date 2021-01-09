Dr. Art Cyr: Britain and Europa Agree on Divorce – Just in Time

While much of the world experienced 2020 as the Year of the Pandemic, Europe has faced a second challenge: agreeing on United Kingdom withdrawal from the European Union (EU), known by the shorthand term “Brexit.” The United Kingdom is Britain — which includes England, Scotland and Wales — plus Northern Ireland, bordering Ireland.

At the end of January 2020, the United Kingdom formally departed from the European Union. This ended the formal relationship between that nation and the regional economic organization on the Continent, with the rest of the year for transition.

The basic nature of the politician includes putting off unpleasant decisions and choices as long as possible. For a business executive, such behavior invites disaster. In politics, reverse incentives often apply.

Prime Minister Theresa May, hapless predecessor of Boris Johnson, worked long and hard on the difficult details of orderly agreement for separation from the EU, which is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

In short, she was quite businesslike. For her pains, Britain’s Parliament, including members of her own Conservative Party, handed her successive defeats on three Brexit agreements, worked out laboriously with Brussels Eurocrats, finally forcing her from office.