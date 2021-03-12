DR. ART CYR: Containment, George Kennan and today’s world

Today the European Union provides a unifying structure, while Germany has reemerged as principal leading nation on the continent. Chancellor Angela Merkel has succeeded in securing greater financial discipline within the EU, especially regarding heavily indebted nations of southern Europe. She also is adept at limiting strong domestic political pressures to abandon the leadership role, which includes underwriting the solvency of nations many Germans view as profligate.

German nationalist sentiments are subdued but still potentially potent. The success of Merkel’s balancing act, leading the diverse nations of the EU while reconciling often-intense domestic political factions, is exceptionally impressive.

The EU and NATO alliance provide frameworks for nations to coordinate counter-pressures on Russia, in Ukraine and elsewhere. The fact that NATO has endured strongly, with no serious internal weakness or external challenge, since the end of the Cold War implies that containment has a strong continuing role as well. Within these alliance structures, economic and military, economic strength provides important tools for diplomatic leverage.

In our post-Cold War world, ambitious young women and men seek to emulate Kennan’s policy reformation. Instead, we should refine and update his insights.

Arthur I. Cyr is Clausen Distinguished Professor at Carthage College and the author of “After the Cold War” (NYU and Palgrave/Macmillan). Contact: acyr@carthage.edu.

