Dr. Art Cyr: Joe Biden at Gettysburg

Lincoln’s skills were evident from the start of the Civil War. First, he maneuvered the South into firing the first shots, against a ship carrying supplies for Fort Sumter, South Carolina.

In January 1863, he raised the stakes from preserving the Union to ending slavery.

The limited Union victory at the Battle of Antietam in September 1862, following defeats, provided opportunity for the Emancipation Proclamation.

The declaration ended slavery only in the Confederate states. Slavery was not touched in Northern states, including the vital Border States with strong pro-slavery sentiments.

In the last year of the war, Lincoln was able to initiate the abolition of slavery completely through the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution.

He perceived accurately that once the Confederacy was defeated, much of the anti-slavery sentiment would dissipate.

The film “Lincoln” provides a reasonably accurate portrayal of this tremendous effort, including sometimes crude political horse trading, unsavory and unattractive even in that time in our history. Then, as now, realism at times recommends employing ugly means to secure results that strengthen the public good.