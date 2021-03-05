DR. ART CYR: Military takeover of Myanmar is news, but not new

‘Myanmar coup poses test for Biden and the U.S.”

“First foreign policy test for President Biden.”

“Coup tests Biden’s diplomacy strategies.”

On Feb. 1, the military in Myanmar (also known as Burma) seized control of the government. To a remarkable degree, media in the United States define this as a direct challenge for the new Biden administration.

Quotations above are respectively from The Washington Post, the liberal newspaper based in the nation’s capital; Newsweek, a durable news magazine; and Voice of America, an overseas information arm of the U.S. government.

The military takeover of Myanmar is unfortunate, demands condemnation and opposition, but nothing further. No significant U.S. foreign policy interests are involved. No military threat to other nations is in evidence or on the horizon. Killing protestors highlights but does not alter the fundamental situation.

Moreover, Myanmar’s military taking over is nothing new, only the latest incident of an unfortunate history. The British Empire annexed the territory in 1885. In 1948, London granted independence to the Republic of Burma. Unfortunately, a military coup overthrew durable leader U Nu in 1962, and military rule continued into 2011.