Dr. Art Cyr: Monopoly power less dangerous today than in the past

Big government is going after big business again. That is not inherently momentous news, but the context and character of this prosecution is extremely important and overall reassuring for the public at large.

Giant Google, which controls the dominant global internet search engine, has just been declared Public Enemy Number One by the federal government, at least in the non-criminal realm of civil law. On October 20, the United States Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia.

The Feds charge Google violates the law by using monopoly practices in the online search and associated advertising markets. State attorneys general from Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina and Texas have joined the federal suit.

Since World War II, U.S. antitrust suits increasingly have focused on corporations in the advanced technology, communications and information industries. Earlier, primary extraction, processing and manufacturing industries were more likely to be targets.