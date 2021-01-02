Dr. Art Cyr: Putin's annual press conference in context

For the U.S. as well as our allies, effective policy must reflect historical context.

George Kennan, probably the most perceptive American analyst of Russia, wrote in 1954 that Soviet leaders “are not like … us.”

Russia lacks great power, but uses advantage and influence skillfully. The 2014 annexation of Crimea, which was part of the Soviet Union until 1954, reflects traditional Russian insecurity about reliable access to the global oceans. A home port of Russia’s Black Sea fleet is in Crimea, where support for Russia is strong.

The Obama administration and the European Union protested the invasion and imposed sanctions, no idle gesture given the structural weakness of Russia’s economy. That however did not escalate to a return to the Cold War.

Ethnic instability is endemic throughout the former Soviet Union. One example is Ukraine’s complex history of relations with Russia. The Russian revolution in 1917 sparked an independence movement. After years of struggle, Ukraine eventually was absorbed into the Soviet Union.