Dr. Art Cyr: Surprise attacks – The enduring lessons, then and now

Our world remains, as always, uncertain and at times extremely dangerous. What ended as a result of the 9/11 terrorism was the American fantasy that the end of the Cold War had somehow rendered us invulnerable, contrary to history.

Initial American response to the 9/11 attack demonstrated commendable maturity. There was no mass Muslim incarceration along the lines of the internment of West Coast Japanese-Americans after December 7.

Pearl Harbor commanders Admiral Husband Kimmel and General Walter Short were publicly condemned and cashiered. President George W. Bush did not seek political scapegoats for the September 11 shocks.

Failure to foresee Pearl Harbor reflected interservice rivalry and bureaucratic turf-protection, plus arrogant assumptions that Japanese could not defeat Western forces. Arrogance came from historical ignorance: Japan’s Imperial Navy with astonishing efficiency had utterly destroyed the Russian fleet only a few decades before December 7. Likewise, September 11 was facilitated by secretiveness and rivalries among our intelligence and security services, and no little cultural arrogance.