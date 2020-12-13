Dr. Art Cyr: The Biden administration will be different

Earlier, Blinken was the Democratic staff director for the powerful Foreign Relations Committee of the United States Senate. Biden chaired that committee during his long tenure as senator from Delaware.

Biden’s national security adviser will be Jake Sullivan, who had senior State Department and White House experience during the Obama years. He was heavily involved in negotiation of the multinational agreement to limit Iran’s development of nuclear capabilities.

That agreement from the start has been controversial, quickly abandoned by Trump. The new Biden administration almost certainly will make efforts to rejoin the agreement. The others involved are China, the European Union, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom.

The Iran agreement was a priority of John Kerry, secretary of state in the Obama administration, who rejoins the new administration as special envoy on climate policy, with Cabinet rank. Biden has pledged to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, also abandoned by Trump.

Most important of the new officials of course is Joe Biden himself, who has achieved our top elected office a little over three decades since launching his first, unsuccessful campaign for the presidency. His eight years as vice president during the Obama administration followed three and a half decades in the Senate.