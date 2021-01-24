Dr. Art Cyr: The re-demonization of Cuba is a mistake

The outgoing Trump Administration returned Cuba to the State Department list of state sponsors of terrorism.

That is a strategic mistake. The move may help Republican Party domestic support, but limits our options in foreign policy.

In May 2015, the United States removed Cuba from the list of states sponsoring terrorism. This greatly facilitated interchange between the two sides. Removal of banking restrictions proved to be especially significant.

President Barack Obama followed up by visiting Cuba. Calvin Coolidge had been the last U.S. president to visit the island nation, in early 1928.

Over time, the Communist dictatorship controlling Cuba has faced the growing reality of economic failure. Fidel Castro began transition of power to younger brother Raul Castro in 2006. Four years later, Fidel suddenly reemerged in the media spotlight and proceeded dramatically to lament the shambles of the nation’s economy.

Simultaneously, the Cuban government announced layoffs of 500,000 workers, combined with liberalization to encourage new businesses and foreign investment. So much for priority for workers. The Communist clique in Havana began courting foreign investment, while maintaining political control.