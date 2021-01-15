Dr. Art Cyr: The true significance of the Capitol riot

Physical attacks on United States government institutions are not unique. During the War of 1812, British troops in 1814 occupied Washington, D.C., and burned the Capitol along with the White House and other government property.

As Professor Charles Lipson of the University of Chicago and many others accurately observe, today public officials for political reasons are at times lenient in handling attacks on property and people. Consequently, criminals can shelter in the extremes of the political spectrum.

Those seeking political left cover include the thugs who assaulted Republican Party officials in Washington, D.C., following the national convention, violence involving firebombs and shooting a federal courthouse in Portland Oregon, and comparable despicable incidents involving far-right criminals.

Despite the mob violence and criminality in and around the U.S. Capitol, Congress certified the Electoral College vote, confirming the inauguration of former Vice President Joe Biden on schedule as our next president. Vice President Mike Pence announced the vote result in Congress, and provided an example of calm leadership, including responsible, sensible statements and decisions.