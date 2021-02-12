DR. ARTHUR CYR: Colombia confirms peace can succeed

Soon after the remarkable success in early 1959 of revolutionary forces led by Fidel Castro, Cuba became a Soviet ally and force fomenting and supporting communist subversion throughout the Western Hemisphere. That commitment survived the collapse of the Soviet Union, increasingly vital as a prop for Cuba’s economy, and has only faded in recent years.

President Barack Obama visited Cuba, the first U.S. chief executive since President Calvin Coolidge to do so. Limited investment and travel opportunities resulted. However, politically Cuba remains a brutal and repressive dictatorship.

Early in this century, the FARC seemed to be gaining momentum. The evolving conflict resembled the first years of the United States’ long and costly military involvement in Vietnam. More and more civilian and uniformed advisers were being sent, along with a steadily growing array of helicopters, arms and ammunition and other matériel.

The administration of President George W. Bush significantly expanded aid which began in the Clinton administration, but also tried to minimize media attention. This effort was eerily reminiscent of the Kennedy and Johnson administrations, which endeavored before 1965 to deflect Vietnam from the news even as U.S. involvement increased. Then, violence in Colombia began to decline, in great contrast to the evolution of the war in Southeast Asia.