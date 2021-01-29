Dr. Arthur I. Cyr: The nuclear genie and averting Armageddon

Unfortunately, Russia did not participate. That reflected strained relations with the U.S. and other nations following Russia’s annexation of the Crimea region of Ukraine.

Nonetheless, the major conference reinforced the important, tangible UN framework to coordinate national efforts regarding the threat of nuclear terrorism. Specifically, UN Security Council Resolution 1540, passed in 2004, and the International Convention for the Suppression of Acts of Nuclear Terrorism (ICSANT) provide a legal foundation for action and facilitate cooperation.

The first nuclear summit took place in 2010, also in Washington. Others took place in 2012 in Seoul, South Korea and 2014 in The Hague in the Netherlands.

In 1986, during the Soviet-U.S. summit in Iceland, Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev and President Ronald Reagan surprised their staffs as well as the world by pledging themselves to the abolition of all nuclear weapons. That utopian vision fostered a more practical result, the INF Treaty signed by Gorbachev and Reagan in 1987.

Reductions are desirable, but efforts to outlaw all nuclear weapons fundamentally flawed. Destroying all known nuclear weapons would provide a decisive advantage to any power which decided — openly or secretly — to hold back even a few. Verification remains vexing.