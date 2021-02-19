Dr. Arthur I. Cyr: The world is changing, Russia is resisting

As the New Year unfolds in Russia, popular demonstrations in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny are increasing, plaguing President Vladimir Putin and the privileged elite around him. They have now spread well beyond Moscow to reach rural areas, a particularly worrisome development for Putin and pals.

Credit courageous Navalny with great moral, as well as sheer physical courage. He returned to Russia on January 17, and authorities promptly arrested him. For the previous five months, he was recuperating from a near-fatal poisoning.

The tensions resulting from the attack on Navalny, and now his imprisonment, have escalated relatively quickly. Officials of the European Union (EU) are extending economic sanctions against Russia, originally launched in response to Moscow’s military invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

In reaction, the Russian government threatened to cut ties to the EU. Such an extreme move ultimately would be counterproductive, revealing the pressures currently bearing on Russia’s leaders.