Family caregivers need a plan for taking care of elders while staying safer at home

As cases of the COVID-19 continue to spread across Wisconsin, the nation and the world, health officials have made it clear that older adults and those with chronic health conditions are particularly susceptible to the effects of this dangerous respiratory illness.

Many of our most vulnerable older adults live in communities where diseases can spread quickly, such as nursing homes or assisted living.

That’s why facilities are temporarily banning visitors in hopes of preventing the transmission of COVID-19 and limiting residents’ exposure to anyone who may be infected with the virus.

At the same time, many seniors are at home and could be feeling isolated and anxious about how they can remain healthy and safe.

Currently there are nearly 600,000 unpaid family caregivers across Wisconsin who provide assistance to loved ones at home, and this number will increase with the spread of the virus. That’s why it’s so important that family caregivers have a plan in place in case they get sick and can’t care for those who are relying on them.

At AARP, we believe a caregiving plan should include:

