Family caregivers need a plan for taking care of elders while staying safer at home
View Comments
GUEST COMMENTARY

Family caregivers need a plan for taking care of elders while staying safer at home

{{featured_button_text}}

As cases of the COVID-19 continue to spread across Wisconsin, the nation and the world, health officials have made it clear that older adults and those with chronic health conditions are particularly susceptible to the effects of this dangerous respiratory illness.

Many of our most vulnerable older adults live in communities where diseases can spread quickly, such as nursing homes or assisted living.

That’s why facilities are temporarily banning visitors in hopes of preventing the transmission of COVID-19 and limiting residents’ exposure to anyone who may be infected with the virus.

At the same time, many seniors are at home and could be feeling isolated and anxious about how they can remain healthy and safe.

Currently there are nearly 600,000 unpaid family caregivers across Wisconsin who provide assistance to loved ones at home, and this number will increase with the spread of the virus. That’s why it’s so important that family caregivers have a plan in place in case they get sick and can’t care for those who are relying on them.

At AARP, we believe a caregiving plan should include:

Pull Together a Team. Develop a list of family and friends who can perform caregiving tasks and identify local caregiving services and groups that can deliver essentials such as food or medications.

Inventory Essential Items. Determine how much food, water, medication, and basic supplies the person you’re caring for has on hand. We recommend a two-week supply.

Get Medications in Order. Make sure you have a list of medications and medical contacts. If there are upcoming medical appointments, reschedule them or switch to a virtual visit. Having a 30-day supply of essential medications on hand is recommended.

Stay Connected. To combat isolation, set up communication devices and other technology. Encourage people to send cards, letters, magazines, puzzles or other items to a loved one.

Maintain Personal Safety and Self-Care. To be safe and stay healthy, limit contact with visitors, practice social distancing, stay inside as much as you can and continue to wash your hands. While most of us are very focused on the person we are caring for, it is essential to care for yourself.

AARP has a dedicated, toll-free family caregiving line for people taking care of a loved one. Agents are available to take calls M-F, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. central time at 1-877-333-5885. You can also find answers online at the AARP Caregiver Resource Center located at www.aarp.org/caregiving.

At AARP, we’re committed to helping families during these extraordinary times. Now more than ever, family caregivers need all the help they can get.

Sam Wilson is state director of AARP Wisconsin, Madison.

Sam Wilson

Sam Wilson is state director, AARP Wisconsin, Madison

 Provided photo

Sam Wilson is state director of AARP Wisconsin, Madison.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: I'm an ER doctor ready and able to save your life. Want to keep me safe from coronavirus? Stay home
Columnists

Commentary: I'm an ER doctor ready and able to save your life. Want to keep me safe from coronavirus? Stay home

On March 14, the American College of Emergency Physicians announced that two emergency room doctors were in critical condition with COVID-19. One of the physicians, based in Washington state, is only in his 40s. The other doctor, in his 70s, was in charge of emergency preparedness for his hospital in New Jersey. On Thursday, it was reported that two emergency medicine doctors at a hospital in ...

Commentary: Census scams likely to target elderly
Columnists

Commentary: Census scams likely to target elderly

With the start of 2020 Census count, scammers and con artists are going to toss their "pitches" at older Americans. The census is too important to allow them to succeed. That is why the AARP and U.S. Census Bureau are working hard to protect vulnerable seniors and all citizens. From March 12 through March 20, the Census Bureau is mailing invitations to all U.S. residents to complete the 2020 ...

Commentary: Think your lockdown is unpleasant? Imagine how your dog feels every day
Columnists

Commentary: Think your lockdown is unpleasant? Imagine how your dog feels every day

People around the world are bemoaning having to stay mostly at home for some weeks because of COVID-19. After just a day or two - even with the internet, Netflix, books, music, games, FaceTime and endless other ways to entertain themselves and stay connected, not to mention walks in the park and trips to the grocery store - many people reported feeling lonely, bored, restless, or even ...

+3
Commentary: Forging common bonds is essential now — and after — this coronavirus crisis
Columnists

Commentary: Forging common bonds is essential now — and after — this coronavirus crisis

In a scene from the Gospel of John, Jesus meets a man blind from birth. His blindness has left him fearful about taking a step forward. But Jesus uses this moment not only to bring physical healing to this one man, but also to point out the need for spiritual healing for us all. This moment has revealed our need for such healing, for the world's people have been stunned and dispirited by this ...

+2
Commentary: Rod Blagojevich: Gov. Pritzker should call a virtual legislative session to help Illinois workers through coronavirus crisis
Columnists

Commentary: Rod Blagojevich: Gov. Pritzker should call a virtual legislative session to help Illinois workers through coronavirus crisis

I am urging Gov. J.B. Pritzker to immediately call the Illinois General Assembly back to work for the purpose of extending emergency paid sick leave to all public and private sector workers forced into precautionary or mandatory quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic and to suspend mortgage payments. Time is of the essence. The Illinois Constitution gives to the governor the constitutional ...

+3
Commentary: Mass panic may be worse than the coronavirus itself
Columnists

Commentary: Mass panic may be worse than the coronavirus itself

The coronavirus is here. But fear not. Mass panic is also here. Fear. I'm a doctor and an infectious diseases specialist. I've been at this for more than 20 years seeing sick patients on a daily basis. I have worked in inner city hospitals and in the poorest slums of Africa. HIV-AIDS, hepatitis, tuberculosis, SARS, measles, shingles, whooping cough, diphtheria ... there is little I haven't ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics