For the love of commuting

Six in the morning, before the sun had even considered the possibility of rising, I sat in my car staring at my bleary reflection in the bloody, bug-splattered windshield.
“Once there was only darkness — if you ask me the light’s winning,” I whispered before taking a deep breath, turning on something like “Strip My Mind” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers or “American Flag” by Cat Power, and shifting into drive.
Four or five hours later, I’d be standing at my super-cool standing desk, questioning my many failures, deeply regretting having that taco supreme for lunch, wondering if I could survive a global pandemic, considering the merits of Stoic philosophy, realizing I forgot to buy toilet paper, and being accosted by a coworker screaming, “Your standing desk isn’t cool at all ...”
But in the dark of the morning, that was all ahead of me. I was only beginning the best hour of my day — my commute.
The first job I held out of college was an hour’s drive south. The second — my current place of gainful employment — is an hour north. This meant that I was now qualified to join the Kenosha-Area Light-to-Moderate Commuters Association (there are only five of us, and we all smell bad).
Two hours of my work days are devoted to the commute — an amount of time some would term aggravating and wasteful.
“Two hours commuting? What a load of crap,” my good buddy Lionel says. “You could spend those hours engaged in meaningful social interactions and self-betterment.”
“You live in the woods with a pet ferret, Lionel,” I say. “Shut up.”
And Lionel inevitably starts crying, which of course is always my fault, and I have to try to console him, at which point I have to remind myself that he’s just a fictional stand-in created to advance the narrative arc of this column, and if we get bogged down talking about Lionel, the reader’s going to lose interest, and so I say, “Lionel, I disagree, and let me explain why.”
Yes, some drivers are very unpleasant. They cut me off. They tailgate. They swerve between lanes like drunken fools. Worse than all that, they honk at me when I cut them off, tailgate, and swerve between lanes like a drunken fool. It’s unbelievable.
But that’s nothing weighed up against the only hours of unadulterated peace in the day.
The mechanical and wholly necessary task of driving calms the part of my brain that demands stimulation and engagement. When I achieve 70 mph bliss, my thoughts are free to empty out and find engagement outside of physical action.
A crucial disclaimer: This does not apply to air travel, which brings the frailty of your earthly frame far too strongly to mind, as you sit in a shaking metal tube hurtling through time and space, hoping you don’t end up Kentucky-fried in some field, your last moments spent desperately clutching the hand of the beefy bald guy hogging your armrest.
St. John of the Cross wrote about “The Ascent of Mount Carmel,” a metaphorical journey one must take up a treacherous mountain filled with physical, mental, and spiritual obstacles in order to reach a pure selfless understanding of God. I’m convinced the foot of that mountain is on I-94 across from the Cheese Castle.
While commuting, you have a firm goal and actions that must be taken to reach that goal. This means that on a sparsely-populated interstate, the body is busy trying not to die, but the mind is free to ponder things you read, ideas, wandering thoughts, the transcendent good — you know, all that weird crap. The thoughts are purer — they’re not sullied by other concerns and worries, because the rest of you is kept busy by the steering and gas-pumping.
It’s meditation for people like me, who think meditation is a goofy communist plot.
On my recent commute, I thought about these words of St. John. “To reach satisfaction in all, desire satisfaction in nothing. To come to possess all, desire the possession of nothing. To arrive at being all, desire to be nothing. To come to the knowledge of all, desire the knowledge of nothing … This is the first and principal benefit caused by this arid and dark night of contemplation: the knowledge of oneself and of one’s misery.”
After an hour of smooth driving, the words make more sense. The ideas achieve fusion with my bones — my thoughts are purgated of earthly attachment — I enter stillness in my pure contemplation. The car becomes the automotive bubble of a free mind, and I am slightly more at peace when I finally park and walk with new assurance and quiet certitude into my day.
Then when I walk into the office, one of my colleagues points at me and yells, “Arthur’s fly is down again, hahahahahaha, what a loser,” and then all that peace crap goes right out the window and we’re back to square one.
Archer Parquette won first place in humor writing in the Society of Newspaper Columnists 2019 contest for a column in the Kenosha News. He is a graduate of Boston College and lives in Kenosha.