For the love of commuting

St. John of the Cross wrote about “The Ascent of Mount Carmel,” a metaphorical journey one must take up a treacherous mountain filled with physical, mental, and spiritual obstacles in order to reach a pure selfless understanding of God. I’m convinced the foot of that mountain is on I-94 across from the Cheese Castle.

While commuting, you have a firm goal and actions that must be taken to reach that goal. This means that on a sparsely-populated interstate, the body is busy trying not to die, but the mind is free to ponder things you read, ideas, wandering thoughts, the transcendent good — you know, all that weird crap. The thoughts are purer — they’re not sullied by other concerns and worries, because the rest of you is kept busy by the steering and gas-pumping.

It’s meditation for people like me, who think meditation is a goofy communist plot.

On my recent commute, I thought about these words of St. John. “To reach satisfaction in all, desire satisfaction in nothing. To come to possess all, desire the possession of nothing. To arrive at being all, desire to be nothing. To come to the knowledge of all, desire the knowledge of nothing … This is the first and principal benefit caused by this arid and dark night of contemplation: the knowledge of oneself and of one’s misery.”