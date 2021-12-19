Gov. Tony Evers: $60M in projects aimed at developing long-term solutions to state's workforce challenges

We have great news in Wisconsin as our unemployment rate remains among the lowest in the country and we continue to have high participation in our state's workforce.
While that's something we should celebrate, we also know that Wisconsin faces workforce challenges that existed years before this pandemic hit. And it's time we confront the workforce challenges facing our state head-on.
So, last week, I announced we're investing up to nearly $60 million into 12 regional projects across the state to help find innovative, long-term, and community-based solutions for these challenges.
At the end of the day, we need to find new, creative solutions to keep our talented workers here in Wisconsin, bring new workers to our state, and connect our workers with jobs that are available in our communities.
Whether it's making childcare or transit more accessible so folks can get to work, investing in other workforce attraction and retention strategies, increasing worker skills and training, or developing programs that could help bring more workers into our workforce—we're working to develop cutting-edge ideas to meet the unique workforce needs of regions and communities across our state.
Congress is gearing up to spend trillions of dollars on what is being labeled as a “transformative agenda to provide for the American people.” In reality, we are expecting a massive expansion of our government, and to raise taxes in order to pay for this social spending plan. We have heard these plans will generate economic growth and cost $0. However, every American knows this proposal will cost the government trillions of dollars and increase already rising prices.
The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is a case study in why public opinion doesn’t (and shouldn’t) matter in a court of law. Everyone, white or Black, should be able to plead self-defense — even if the public hates them.