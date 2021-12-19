 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA
alert top story
Commentary

Gov. Tony Evers: $60M in projects aimed at developing long-term solutions to state's workforce challenges

  • 0
Tony Evers

Evers

We have great news in Wisconsin as our unemployment rate remains among the lowest in the country and we continue to have high participation in our state's workforce.

While that's something we should celebrate, we also know that Wisconsin faces workforce challenges that existed years before this pandemic hit. And it's time we confront the workforce challenges facing our state head-on.

So, last week, I announced we're investing up to nearly $60 million into 12 regional projects across the state to help find innovative, long-term, and community-based solutions for these challenges.

Gov. Tony Evers speaks at Gateway Technical College on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, to announce grants being awarded to the college, the City of Kenosha and UW-Parkside as part of the statewide Workforce Innovation Grants program.

At the end of the day, we need to find new, creative solutions to keep our talented workers here in Wisconsin, bring new workers to our state, and connect our workers with jobs that are available in our communities.

Whether it's making childcare or transit more accessible so folks can get to work, investing in other workforce attraction and retention strategies, increasing worker skills and training, or developing programs that could help bring more workers into our workforce—we're working to develop cutting-edge ideas to meet the unique workforce needs of regions and communities across our state.

People are also reading…

From Kenosha to Eau Claire, and Stevens Point to Door County, these investments will help folks get back to work and ensure our families, communities, and economy continue to recover together.

Tony Evers is the 46th governor of the State of Wisconsin. This text is from the governor's weekly radio broadcast.

Tony Evers is the 46th governor of the State of Wisconsin. This text is from the governor's weekly radio broadcast.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary from U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil: Endless new spending will not bring economy back

Commentary from U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil: Endless new spending will not bring economy back

Congress is gearing up to spend trillions of dollars on what is being labeled as a “transformative agenda to provide for the American people.” In reality, we are expecting a massive expansion of our government, and to raise taxes in order to pay for this social spending plan. We have heard these plans will generate economic growth and cost $0. However, every American knows this proposal will cost the government trillions of dollars and increase already rising prices.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert