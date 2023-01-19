Guest commentary by Addison Busby: Dementia and my grandmother's story

Editor’s Note: Addison Busby, a student at Indian Trail High School in Kenosha, wrote this deeply personal essay about her grandmother Lynn Steenhagen and her struggle with dementia as part of an AP Language class when Addison was required to write something she experienced and grade it out to five stars.

My grandmother was officially diagnosed with dementia in 2016 at the age of 68. My grandmother was aware of what she had in the beginning of her journey, and as it had started, she often blamed dementia for the early forgetfulness she had.

This forgetful disease crept into my family’s life very slowly in the beginning. I, as a 10 year old little girl, never knew to what measures this deadly disease would put me and my family through.

Dementia is caused by brain diseases, the most common of which is Alzheimer’s disease, of which my grandma had. Dementia is not just the loss of memory, but can also affect thinking, communication and the ability to carry out daily activities. There are many ways of maintaining quality of life even with dementia. There are three stages of dementia.

Early dementia is between two and four years with symptoms resembling, having trouble completing complex tasks, and mood swings. Early dementia can also be mistaken for normal aging for these symptoms are not off the charts.

Then, middle dementia is the longest consisting of two and 10 years. It is characterized by short-term memory loss, trouble following conversations and making decisions, sleep disorders, and sometimes having delusions and wandering off.

Late dementia, the third stage, is characterized by a significant inability to communicate. There is significant loss of memory, trouble identifying family members, indifference, and loss of independent function. The duration of this stage is between one year and three years, the shortest and most troubling part.

My grandma and I were never really that close as a kid. I visited my grandparents regularly but I was so young that I would always want to play and wasn’t old enough to have the mature conversations to become best friends.

When dementia was first ever brought up I was still only 10 years old and didn’t know what dementia was. A few months later, my dad and I moved into my grandmother’s house in 2017 to help my grandmother since she has been forgetting more and more each day. Her pills would be left in her dish from the previous days not taken and left there.

After moving in, I began seeing my grandma every day and we had grown closer. But the more time that passed, the more I began to notice what dementia truly was. The same questions began to be asked over and over again in the span of 10 minutes and agitation sometimes grew. My dad is the most patient person I know, but the exceeding amount of times these questions would have been asked each day, no one would be able to keep normal.

The second stage started to settle in with my grandmother. There would be footsteps downstairs wandering around. My grandma had trouble sleeping at night and during the day she would be taking countless naps. Leading experts believe that as dementia changes brain cells, which can also affect a person’s circadian rhythms. When circadian rhythms get disrupted, the individual often confuses morning and evening.

My grandma was put on sleeping medication to help her get through the night, but as we thought we were solving a problem, these meds caused mood swings for my grandma and lead her to a depressive state. Seeking help again, she was put on yet another pill to help with the depression that was from her other pills. It seemed we were just going in circles with problem solving but once she was getting used to the routine, and the medication kicked in, she got more sleep.

At this stage in my grandmother’s life, my dad had caregivers coming over to keep an eye on and care for my grandmother when he was away at work. She would be watched over when taking her meds and carefully fed, checking her blood pressure, and most importantly, keeping her company.

Once a week my grandma was treated to see any movie of her liking in theaters and she loved it. We tried to keep her involved in activities that we knew she loved. As a person is forgetful you often have to remind them of what makes them who they are and what brings them joy.

With my grandma getting older, times were getting harder. She would look in the mirror and see a whole different, unrecognizable person. With the hard times and my dad not being able to physically or mentally take full care of his mom, we began visiting and searching for nursing homes to take care of her. She was put in and settled in a home where she would be regularly checked in on and have a schedule.

We brought pictures from home and she often had flowers in her room from her sister visiting her. Family would come in to visit her and had to introduce themselves first for my grandma to even know who they were. Having her room filled with memories of the past she would have her moments of remembrance and click back to her old self.

As 2020 rolled around, the hardest part hit. Nursing homes were not open to visiting because of COVID19. My dad was a regular and was even friends with other residents. But we couldn’t see her at all. My dad and I would go in to talk to the nurses to get updates to see how she’s doing and they all seemed to know her. My grandma hated the nurses there and she only seemed to have a soft spot just for my dad and I, yet the nurses still tried their best to make my grandma the most comfortable there. I remember having one FaceTime call with my grandma when we were not allowed to visit and she didn’t even know what FaceTime was but there was one moment where it seemed like everything went away and she looked at the phone being held in front of her and you could see in her eyes that she recognized my dad.

On June 29th, 2020, my dad gave me the heartbreaking news. He hugged me tight but knew the suffering had to end. It was the night of her anniversary with my grandpa and knew it was the right time.

I now look at families with grandparents and wish them truly the best. The most precious people are often taken for granted without even realizing it.

I give dementia 0 stars because dementia had taken away my grandma with no warning and one of the worst pains is watching a loved one slowly drift away.

10 potential early signs of dementia 10 potential early signs of dementia Memory loss that disrupts daily life Challenges in planning or solving problems Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work, or at leisure Confusion with time or place Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relations New problems with words in speaking or writing Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps Decreased or poor judgment Withdrawal from work or social activities Changes in mood and personality