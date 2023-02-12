Guest commentary by Cameron Swallow: We need Black History Month to reveal suppressed history

Did you learn about the 1921 Tulsa massacre in school? Is that a polarizing question? I knew nothing about Tulsa, except that it was in Oklahoma, until I was over 50 years old. I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask why that happened.

“History is written by the victors,” they say. I certainly heard that in school, in history class, and it served as a kind of warning that discovering other perspectives required extra effort. But until 2020 I had thought the difference in the winners’ version and the losers’ version would be a matter of degree and not of kind; I expected some spin, in other words, but not complete suppression of historical events or outright lies about them.

Every history class I had in K-12 public school in Tennessee treated the Civil War as a matter of States’ Rights and Local Determination. Our teachers even made us feel as if they were letting us in on an important secret — they said the world would try to tell us that the war was about slavery, but that we would know better, would know that the real story was more complicated, and more flattering to the Confederacy.

In the early years of my adulthood in other regions of the country I did hear claims that slavery was the cause of the Civil War, and I remembered my teachers’ warnings — it was happening just as they had told me it would! But I was protected by my secret knowledge; I knew the truth that the real problem was just that people from "up North" were telling Southerners how to run their lives without taking time to understand the complexity of those lives.

I had been taught not to see how the legacy of slavery was affecting our present society. Important history had been erased in my education. And I can’t blame my teachers — they had been taught exactly the same way and were passing on their knowledge as honestly as they could.

I think of the claims and counter-claims about teaching history today: Should we take down monuments to Confederate generals? Is that erasing history? Should we include in our history curriculum the 20th century destruction of Black businesses and homes by an angry White mob that went unpunished? And the documented actions of Tulsa’s local government to cover it up, removing courthouse records, cutting out the local newspaper’s coverage of the violence from the bound volume in the archives? Is that erasing history?

February is Black History Month, declared so by President Gerald Ford in 1976 as part of the nation’s Bicentennial celebrations. There is a long-standing argument about the utility and appropriateness of such a designation: Is it a necessary elevation of a marginalized people in order to help close gaps of income and achievement? Or is it a false separation that can only lead to more separation and division?

The actor Morgan Freeman has famously said that there should be no Black History Month because “Black history is American history.”

If the United States could agree to teach American history in a way that did not erase the Tulsa massacre and other racially motivated injustices, I might agree that Black history is American history. But I don’t see that happening.

I believe that the great majority of Americans would agree that the story of the United States is unique and powerful and inspiring. I believe they would also agree that we have work to do to move us closer to the ideals of our founders.

The hot debates and rancor about what and how we teach our nation’s history to our nation’s children seem to be about which of the two previous sentences comes first, and which comes after the word, “but.”

Until American history books tell the story of the Tulsa massacre and other suppressed truths of Black history, I believe Morgan Freeman’s words remain aspirational and that we need the push of Black History Month to keep us moving on the path toward our founders’ ideals.