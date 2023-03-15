March is Women’s History Month. We honor women who have made history with their voices, strength, and resilience.

We celebrate events including Women’s Suffrage in 1920, and the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment in 1972 (falling three states short of the 38 needed for ratification).

Feminism is the principle that women are equal to men, expressed through activism, representation, and empowerment. This month we discuss a quieter aspect of feminism – its spiritual dimension, embodied in Emily Dickinson (1830-1886), the best-known female poet, who continues to influence writers in America and abroad.

Dickinson was born into a prominent Puritan family in Amherst, Mass. Dickinson’s spirituality wasn’t expressed merely as piety, obedience to divinity, redemption, and virtues; it rested in her knowledge, intellect, and curiosity, equipped with a poetic gift and philosophic depth. These were gendered qualities in a society that treated women as inferior and enforced arbitrary gender boundaries. How did Dickinson cross those impermeable gender lines?

Dickinson was neither “rebel” nor “leader” against patriarchy. She was a poised and fragile girl, displayed talent as a pianist and received classical education. She attended Amherst Academy, excelling in literature, history, botany, and geology.

She suffered from what is now labeled as mental health — deep, lingering depression following family deaths and discomfort with her surroundings. She ended her formal education with a 10-month attendance at Mount Holyoke Female Seminary, where she made no friends, disliked inflexible teachers, and resented the religious culture. She started adult life secluded in her Amherst kitchen and garden with minimal social interactions.

It was assumed that Dickinson was one of the domestic and virtuous women in the right place. She wore “a very plain and exquisitely clean white piqué and a blue net worsted shawl” as described by a friend. With her reclusive and isolated life, she gained local notoriety as “the Nun of New England.”

In U.S. culture, spirituality is often tagged as a feminine domain. Women pray, worship and volunteer through religion at higher rates than men. Spiritual seeking broadly compensates for exclusion from leadership roles and institutional power. Studies conclude that female spirituality seeks inner truth, valuing relationships to others and nature, a balm easing pain and marginalization from patriarchal assumptions and oppressive structures.

As a poet, Dickenson modeled self-reliance and inner strength, engaging in self-discovery through writing. Obsession with mortality deepened her quest to discover human nature, running throughout her poetry. “Death is a dialogue between the Spirit and the Dust. … The Spirit turns away, just laying off for evidence an Overcoat of Clay.” “Because I could not stop for Death-, He kindly stopped for me.” Her verses timelessly evoke and move readers.

Preoccupation with universal truths and nature’s intelligence locate Dickenson in the American Transcendentalist tradition, alongside Emerson and Thoreau. In her reclusive homestead, she lived a celibate, solitary life. Dickinson’s imagination and knowledge soared beyond the confinement of her home. She transcended and experienced what she wanted – astronomy, biology, philosophy, sociology, music, passion, and nuances of human nature.

She wrote intimate dialogues about the sun and moon, flowers and trees, butterflies and insects. “I hide myself within my flower, that fading from your Vase, you, unsuspecting, feel for me—almost a loneliness.” “So set its Sun in Thee, what day be dark to me?”

Dickinson never committed herself to ideologies, partisanship, or creed. In life, she was invisible, without celebrity; only 10 of her 1,800 poems were published. After her death, had her sister Lavinia not discovered and published Dickinson’s immense collection of poems hidden in bedroom drawers, history would have forgotten her, as for countless other women.

Independently minded, Dickinson rejected gendered Puritan norms, seeking neither social acclaim nor scorn, living simply in search of knowledge and self-revelation. Her spiritual qualities came from within; quiet, contemplative, and profound, an enduring female figure channeled American literature and character long before the use of the term “feminism.”