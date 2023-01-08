Guest commentary by Sen. Robert Wirch: What to do with state's budget surplus

The state’s financial outlook keeps getting better and better.

The most recent projections show the state with a record $6.6 billion budget surplus; that’s in addition to the unprecedented $1.7 billion currently in the state’s “rainy day fund.”

Governor Evers has begun releasing details of his plans to use the budget surplus, such as a $600 million tax cut, focusing on the middle class; low income seniors; veterans and their families; and parents, amongst others. He also wants to increase the state’s investments in shared revenue, which is state aid to municipalities; K-12 education, including special ed; and mental health and literacy programs.

Republicans still have large majorities in both houses of the Legislature, so they will have a say in how the budget eventually shapes up.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, have already attempted to throw cold water on the Governor’s plans. Vos has said he wants tax cuts “significantly higher” than the $3.4 billion in reductions approved as part of the 2021 budget, with more of the cuts going to the upper class. LeMahieu has said his caucus is planning to introduce legislation to institute a “flat tax” with a 3.5% tax rate; currently, the state’s lowest income tax rate is 3.54%, so this would represent a tremendous tax cut for those in higher income tax brackets. LeMahieu is also on record opposing Evers’ K-12 funding plan.

A report released earlier by the Wisconsin Policy Forum showed that the state’s income tax has become more regressive – favoring upper tax brackets – over the last 40 years. The top 1% of earners saw their average income tax rate decrease by more than 30% between 1980 and 2020; the middle class saw a much smaller decline, while the bottom 20% actually experienced their average tax rate almost double during that time. Yet, the GOP wants to cut taxes for the upper class even further.

For years, Republicans have claimed that the state can’t afford programs to address homelessness; education; mental health; the UW-Madison MIA Recovery and Identification Project; shared revenue; and many others. In fact, municipalities have been so starved of shared revenue from the state that an increasing number have turned to referendums to raise funds for vital services like public safety.

Now there is indisputable evidence that we do, in fact, have the money to invest in these worthwhile programs, and Republicans instead want to give it to their rich buddies and donors.

Remember, this is YOUR money. Do you want it used to further line the pockets of Wisconsin millionaires and billionaires, or should it be used to better the lives of the hard working families that are the backbone of our state?