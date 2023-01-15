Guest commentary by State Rep. Tip McGuire: Flat tax would fall flat in delivering for working families

It wasn’t that long ago that Republicans were running away from a flat tax. Now, they’ve proposed one in the legislature.

Two weeks before the November 2022 election, Republicans were in damage control. Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels had been making big claims on the campaign trail, including promises of “massive tax reform” and signified his openness to move Wisconsin to a flat tax.

Policy analysts jumped on this statement and began analyzing the ways in which flat taxes have historically transferred wealth to the rich by shifting a larger percentage of the tax burden to working families and the middle class.

National Republicans came to Michels’ aid, insisting that Michels and Wisconsin Republicans had never cozied up to the flat tax. Patrick Gleason, the vice president for State Affairs at Americans for Tax Reform, wrote for Forbes: “Fictitious Tax Plan Used To Attack GOP Challenger In Tight Wisconsin Gubernatorial Race.”

Essentially, when Wisconsin voters were making their choice for governor, Republicans were running away from the idea of a flat tax. Now months later, when the dust has settled and Governor Evers has been sworn in for his second term, lo and behold the so-called “fictitious” flat tax plan has become a reality.

This week, legislative Republicans introduced their flat tax, which follows the typical old, tried-and-failed Republican gameplan: cutting taxes for the wealthy. Fiscal estimates from the state’s nonpartisan budget agency show that over the four years of the plan being phased in, the tax cut for the wealthy rapidly balloons, culminating in an average $112,000+ tax cut for those making a million dollars or more per year.

This is in stark contrast with the benefits for regular working Wisconsinites: the median household in Wisconsin would receive under $700 while these millionaires get $112,000! And the single parent who makes between $30,000 and $40,000 a year, struggling to make ends meet? They get $146. Analysts at the Wisconsin Department of Revenue prepared the accompanying graph showing just how extreme the disparity is between what the wealthy gain from this proposal versus the average Wisconsinite.

A tax cut disproportionately focused on the very wealthy would not only create a missed opportunity to invest in our middle class, but it could also actively cause harm. In 2012, Kansas Governor Sam Brownback introduced massive tax cuts to Kansas that disproportionately focused on tax cuts for the wealthy. Just five years later, this tax cut was rolled back by Kansas Republicans amid an explosion of their state’s budget deficit, which had led to underperformance of critical public services, including large cuts to public education.

As we stand right now, Wisconsin’s budget surplus has risen to historic levels, reaching $6 billion and continuing to rise. This money, of course, belongs to the taxpayers, and the Legislature and the Governor are now tasked with figuring out the best way to make this surplus work for the people of our state.

This flat tax is an unacceptable and deeply unfair way to spend our state’s surplus, and working families and small businesses in Wisconsin deserve better. We have seen for generations the broken promises of trickle-down economics, and we know that our communities are stronger when we grow our economy from the middle out, not the top down.

In contrast, Governor Evers has repeatedly stressed that tax reform needs to benefit our hard-working middle class.

A tax cut focused on the middle class will not only help working families struggling with high inflation, but will also help set our economy up for long-term growth by investing in the middle class and working people that have built our state’s economy.

The strength of and prosperity of our Main Streets is what promotes the economic health of our communities.We need a state government that prioritizes creating an economy that works for everyone, not just millionaires and billionaires.