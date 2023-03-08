Black History Month has ended, but we can further recognize those who have done so much, yet were deprived equality. Women.

In 1987, Congress proclaimed March “Women’s History Month”. By reflecting on and celebrating historical accomplishments, we can better advocate for women and issues today to create equitable outcomes for future generations.

In 1910, inspired by the worldwide suffrage movement, March 8 was named International Women's Day as a call to action for equality. Though Susan B. Anthony is perhaps the most known suffragist of her generation and an icon of the woman's movement, many immigrants and women from diverse communities championed both suffrage and civil rights while fighting racial discrimination and prejudice. This included African-American, Native American, Latina, and Asian-American women who fought for the vote as part of a broader struggle for equality. These unsung heroes should be recognized for their bravery and tenacity in the struggle for human rights.

There has been progress since those pioneering crusades. Women have voting rights, property ownership rights, education opportunities, and professions once prohibited. In 2021 a new level of leadership was reached as Kamala Harris became the first female, first black and first Asian-American sworn in as vice-president of the United States. It would seem there has been a level of equality attained. Yet, according to The Economics Daily-U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022 median earnings for women were 83% of the median for men. Some employers still hold negative stereotypes that women are less capable and too emotional to be hired or promoted. Our work is not done until all women and all people have parity and equity in leadership roles, elected positions, boardrooms and any chosen profession.

One reason for progress is because women have championed lifting up and supporting each other. While growing their own individual talent and reaching personal success, they seek opportunities for others to realize their potential. Many women would not be where they are today without the mentoring, encouragement and empowerment provided by other women.

My life has been enriched and purposeful because of strong women who paved the way. Earlene Girman, was one of the first to break Rotary’s male-only glass ceiling, and reached out to sponsor me. She showed me by example how to stand strong. I served on the Kemper Center Board in Kenosha, which would not exist, except for another remarkable woman, Penny Enroth, who rallied the community to preserve those wonderful historical buildings from being torn down and replaced with private development. Dr. Jennifer Charpentier, executive director of the Gateway Technical College Foundation, has created enormous success for students from all walks-of-life and entrusted me to serve on the board and chair the scholarship committee for a decade.

Dr. Deborah Ford, UW Parkside chancellor and a strong force for youth and education, held “Bold Leader” panel sessions for UWP women to share professional experiences. I was honored to participate and followed Chancellor Ford’s lead to serve on “Building our Future” Leadership Table, a nonprofit dedicated to helping youth from cradle to career. We owe its existence to another remarkable woman, Jean Moran, whose vision and drive brought this organization to Kenosha. And, Adelene Greene, a founder and president of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism, Rainbow Voices Book Club along with countless other initiatives, has helped me add an equity lens to everything I see and do.

One of the most transformative organizations driving student success is the Mahone Fund that leads to pathways to college for academically deserving youth in need. Ardis Mahone Mosley continues the legacy of her parents, Marylou and Arthur Mahone, longtime civic leaders for social justice. The impact is hard to quantify but can be seen through the hundreds of students that have achieved their dreams and become mentors and leaders in their own right. I thank the Mahone family for allowing me to support this critical work.

The value of internships and mentoring may not always be immediately known, but was brought home in 2019 when a former college intern, Rachael Gamarra, now successful in academia, honored me at the Kickoff Celebrating 150 Years of Carthage Women by announcing a scholarship in my name. The first recipient, a young woman from Nigeria, is on her way to become a physician at John Hopkins University thanks to Rachael’s desire to pay it forward.

Consider celebrating Women's History Month by acknowledging how a woman has inspired you. Perhaps with a phone call, note, or a visit to thank a friend, teacher, caretaker, or fellow worker for a kindness. Honoring men and women need not be limited to days of a month, but a continuous effort so all are recognized and valued as equal citizens of our world.