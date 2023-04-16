April is Arab American Heritage Month.

On April 30, 2019, at the request of Arab American organizations, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell issued a congressional resolution proclaiming Arab American Heritage Month. Syrian-born entrepreneur and advocate Pierre Subeh, the proclamation’s author, successfully lobbied the U.S. government to recognize Arab Americans. On April 1, 2021, the proclamation was officially published by the U.S. State Department.

Celebrating Middle Eastern heritage matters, countering post-9/11 anti-Arab sentiments and promoting inclusion within the American mosaic.

Since 9/11, there has been a mixed message to Arab and Muslim Americans, offering discerned and sympathetic portrayals of Arab Americans, but also fear and mistrust. Portrayals identify with victims of Arab-world sexism and nurture social cohesion against perceived enemies. However, increased hate crimes, travel bans, vandalism and violence at mosques and community centers, workplace discrimination and bias incidents dramatically increased, up 1,600 percent from 2000 to 2001.

Arab American Heritage Month calls for Arab/Muslim representation to promote racial and ethnic equity; it also calls for a more nuanced and sophisticated understanding of the complex incorporation of Arab Americans into the American narrative.

Arab Americans have diverse origins, coming from 22 West Asian and North African countries, diverse in language, religion, and physical attributes. From the 1880s-1920s many poor, working-class Lebanese and Syrians landed on these shores. According to the Arab American Institute, about 65% of Arab Americans are Christian, overall comprising 1-2% of the U.S. population. Between one-quarter and one-third identify as Muslim, an increased share since 1970.

Lighter-skinned Middle Eastern immigrants have integrated more quickly than those who are darker-skinned. Some self-identified white Arabs/Muslims distance themselves from “Arab American,” a stigmatizing term implying racial difference. A legal ruling in 1944 defined persons of Middle East/North Africa (MENA) ancestry “White by law”. The U.S. census defines “White” as persons having origins in the original peoples of Europe, the Middle East, or North Africa. People of MENA descent who identify as white are excluded from the mainstream due to perceived religious differences, non-Anglo names, and Arabic language, labeled identities as new immigrants with uncertain loyalty to this country. Designated legal “whiteness” fuels identity crises for younger MENA generations. Arab Americans also challenge conceptions of whiteness.

Historically, in the U.S., “White” refers to White Anglo-Saxon Protestants (WASPs). Across ethnic, educational, and class boundaries, Arab Americans are regarded as less American, as outsiders. MENA persons are legally considered White but are culturally defined more by ethnicity and national origins than legal or racial categories. Moreover, Arab Americans face challenges to acceptance and equal treatment as targets of exclusion and discrimination.

Given post-9/11 fears about public safety, racial profiling and daily microaggressions jeopardize their civil rights. The 14th Amendment guarantees equal legal protection. Social realities of unequal treatment contradict this vision.

Langston Hughes’ poem about dreams delayed being dreams denied applies to Arab American experience as strangers in a strange land, not fully accepted. W.E.B. Dubois noted dual consciousness felt by designated outsiders, seeing themselves through the lenses of the established classes. Arab Americans have one foot in, one out, of the U.S. mainstream.

To counter demeaning and fearful stereotypes, let’s cultivate nuanced knowledge of Arab American heritage.

The well-known collection of Middle Eastern folk tales “One Thousand and One Nights” or “The Arabian Nights” was compiled during the Islamic Golden Age (8th-13th centuries). These didactic stories were collected over many centuries by authors, translators, and scholars across Asia and North Africa. What holds these diverse and seemingly disjointed cultures together in one coherent book is a threading and self-generating framing – stories within stories, constant shifting between narrators and protagonists, between listeners and storytellers.

The Arabic narrative frame still guides us as we zoom into diversity and unity within and outside MENA.