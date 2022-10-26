Guest commentary: Community and law enforcement working together

I grew up on the north side of Kenosha, a policeman’s daughter. My dad, Bill Hart, started his career “walking the beat” in 1956, and retired as captain of the Kenosha Police Department in 1983, credited for creating one of the State of Wisconsin’s first and finest Automated Records System.

But, growing up, I witnessed his challenging work, the stress he endured, and the dangers he faced. I appreciate the men and women who choose careers in law enforcement. We owe them gratitude and support. We also appeal for the continual examination and reformation of systems and policies.

I welcome community-building interactions. I love seeing officers in our neighborhoods, mingling with families at events, like Juneteenth Celebration; or playing catch with kids at Lincoln Live, where trust instead of fear develops early. Dad would say, “It’s a shame…we see good people … but only at their worst moments.” Community building interactions can change that scenario.

I encourage transparency and accountability, and appreciate when law enforcement keeps citizens informed. A July Courageous Conversation Panel included Capt. James Beller. His presence alone communicated a commitment to community engagement; and providing updates on the anti-Semitic literature drop investigation, added value. These collaborative actions positively impact the community-police relationship.

I support police funding. Violent crime and gun violence are everywhere. Law enforcement needs staff and resources to keep themselves, and us, safe. But, along with funding, we must invest in community programs and education opportunities to help those in poverty, a root cause of many crimes.

At the August 18 CommUNITY Conversation on Housing, a principal of an elementary school in a high poverty area, reported she had four student families recently evicted, living in cars and hotels and others facing eviction. This is heartbreaking. We cannot educate our children when they have not eaten and do not have a home. Crime must be met with enforcement and investment.

I advocate policy review and reform. Since the tragic murder of George Floyd and many others, citizens have intensified demand for systemic change leading departments to look hard at use of force, racial profiling, incarceration, police misconduct and other areas. Commendably, Kenosha County has committed support through the formation of the Racial & Ethnic Equity Commission and has hired a Human Resource Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion professional to add an equity lens to policies, communications, training, and hiring.

I was at the county board meeting last November and spoke in favor of keeping that position in the budget, despite strong opposition from some County Board supervisors. Thankfully, this position narrowly passed, but it remained in the County budget.

We should not fear examining practices. Inequities exist in systems everywhere and when exposed can be changed to achieve more equitable outcomes. That which is diagnosed, can be treated.

I believe officers should have training in diversity, equity and inclusion. This cross-cultural understanding provides knowledge and skills that connect our multi-ethnic community. Every culture, nationality, and person view the world differently. When differences are better understood, we all benefit.

I urge departments to fill their ranks to mirror our racial demographics. A 2020 survey on Wisconsin Police Demographics by Lee Enterprise, showed it did not. In two years, I hope it has improved. A diverse force not only serves everyone, it provides law enforcement with partners who can better understand demeanor, language and ethnic differences to reduce misunderstandings and avoid unnecessary force.

Law enforcement faces unprecedented challenges in hiring and retaining recruits in the wake of violence, negative attitudes and high stress conditions that lead to burnout. I ask our community to provide financial support for better pay, training, and recruiting through job postings and messaging that also removes any unintended language bias and any restrictive hiring processes that sideline some candidates from being considered.

I want our law enforcement officers to feel valued. They are valued. They are the peacekeepers and put themselves in harms’ way for our safety. I believe through the recently created Kenosha County Racial & Ethnic Equity Commission and public sharing and listening sessions, our law enforcement agencies are communicating that they are listening and open to new approaches to serving the public.

I encourage individual volunteerism and philanthropy to meet challenges. We all want the world to be safer and better. Volunteering strengthens community ties, broadens networks and brings awareness of needs. Sharing personal resources can also make a profound difference.

As Dad wanted to see his beloved brothers and sisters in blue continue to be effective and accountable to all members of society, our family endowed a scholarship at Gateway Technical College last year in his memory, for a student of color in Criminal Justice or Law Enforcement Academy. Kenosha is serious about making our community better for everyone. My family wants this as well.

Community and law enforcement working together can make a difference. As Barbara Mikulski said “Each one of us can make a difference. Together we make change.”