Guest commentary: County Board needs to continue success, name Yuhas as chairperson

In April 2018, when outgoing Chairperson Ed Kubicki entrusted the gavel of the County Board to me after being unanimously elected as Chair, I knew that this came with great responsibility.

Responsibility: To balance the ideas of the 22 other county supervisors, advance an agenda of progress for Kenosha County, and finally ensure the County Budget gets passed on time.

The County Board Chairperson is selected by his or her fellow supervisors. This process is steeped in merit and tradition. The Chair has previously served as Vice-Chair. The only time, in recent memory, that has not occurred was when the late Fred Ekornaas did not run for re-election the year he would have served as Chair. Tonight, the 2022-2024 session of the Kenosha County Board will begin. With this, a new Chair will be elected.

If tradition holds, only the second woman in Kenosha County history, Vice-Chair Monica Yuhas will take the gavel. Over the last two years, Vice Chair Yuhas has worked hard to deliver results for taxpayers. These two years have been marked by significant challenges including pandemic, civil unrest, and economic uncertainty. Vice Chair Yuhas remained steadfast through it all- showing skill and acumen.

I am excited to see two women have leading roles in Kenosha County government in County Executive-elect Kerkman and potentially County Board Chairperson Monica Yuhas.

To the newly elected County Supervisors, I congratulate you. While politics can be divisive, service does not have to be. On the County Board, I’ve said this too numerous to recount, we are serving our neighbors, not political expediency. Your first big decision will be choosing the leader of the County Board. I encourage you to look beyond what political voices might be telling you and choose who can best help you make the most of your first term on the County Board.

A County Board Chair must be a unifying figure. They must represent maturity and dignity -- and should have a deep understanding on Kenosha County issues. Why? They must be prepared to help steer new (and returning) supervisors towards the answers to their questions, understand what committees to appoint supervisors, and ensuring that there is accountability. Vice Chair Yuhas is that person.

In 1.5 years, when you are getting ready to determine whether to seek re-election, I want you to think about what you would have accomplished by that point. A big part of that answer will have been guided by your board leadership. The Irish tell the story of a man who arrived at the gates of Heaven and asked to be let in. St Peter says of course, just show us your scars. The man says, I have no scars. St. Peter says, what a pity. Was there nothing worth fighting for?

Supervisors, is success worth fighting for? Elect your colleague, Vice Chair Yuhas, as your next County Board Chair.

Kimberly Breunig served as Kenosha County Board Chairperson from 2016-18.

