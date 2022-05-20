Guest commentary for Armed Forces Day: Sailor remembers Kenosha's serviceman's club of 1970

Back in 1970, I was a fresh new sailor attending school at Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Ill. I spent week after week surrounded by electronics, instructors, and hundreds of other young men like myself.

We slept in barracks, ate in large chow halls, and walked everywhere together. It served as a necessary transition from aimless high school graduate to highly trained professionals. However, being around men all the time wasn’t exactly a part of growing up we had in mind.

Just a 30-minute train ride away was an island of rest and relaxation.

Nestled in the small town of Kenosha was a unique little place. Young women volunteered at the local servicemen’s center and would meet the trains to direct you the Kenosha Youth Foundation. Located just across the street from Library Park in the basement of the KYF was the center.

Staffed by adult volunteers and hostesses, it was a place you could go and enjoy a boiled beef sandwich and a can of soda at no cost to you. That was very important when you consider an E4 (pay grade) like me brought home less than $110 per month.

You could also enjoy some music on the jukebox. This was also free; it was rigged to cycle the quarter through the machine so you could play the next song with it. If you weren’t interested in that you could play the piano or guitar, which many did. You could play cards with other sailors or the hostesses. There was also a bumper pool table and a ping pong table. Lots of things to do.

Or you could just sit and talk. You could share stories with your fellow sailors, or even better yet you could talk to the young ladies who volunteered there to make you feel more at home. Some of us weren’t too comfortable around women yet, so having a group of them interested in listening to you or playing a game was quite a treat. And since we had both music and women you could even dance if the spirit moved you!

One rule of the place was hostesses could not leave the center with anyone. This allowed the center to maintain a sense of propriety, at least on the surface. This was easily circumvented, however.

Across the street from the center was Library Park and located right there was the statue dedicated to Kenosha men who served in the Civil War, Winged Victory. The base served as benches as either the hostess or serviceman would wait a discreet time for the other person to show up. Then it was off to enjoy the many other delights of Downtown Kenosha.

Some years ago a feature on the center quoted Don Chaney, a 3rd Class electronics technician, as saying coming to the center was better than going to Chicago or Milwaukee because the town is smaller and the people friendlier. “To me it’s a place to get away from everything there (Great Lakes). I think it’s outstanding.” Allan Pullman thought the “girls were great” because “they treat you like something special.” And I was quoted as saying “Overall it’s a really nice place to come to forget you’re in the service for a while. There are a lot of things to do if you’re interested in doing them. If not, you can go off somewhere and sleep.”

And because you had a friendly, welcoming space filled with young men and women, sometimes relationships got serious. In November of 1970, 10 hostesses had gotten married to attendees, and in June of 1971 I joined that group when I married hostess Janice Nilsen! We’re still together 51 years later. As one of the senior hostesses, Mrs. Sebastian said, “we run a marriage service on the side.”

Of course, the center is gone now, converted to office spaces. I could only find two articles about the center and neither discussed what happened to it or when. And I couldn’t find any information online about the center. For a little while, though, Kenosha welcomed servicemen from the Naval Station to the South with open arms and gave them a place they could escape. I was one of them, and still have fond memories of this iconic little haven.

